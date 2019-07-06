Royal Baby Christening Photos Provide Guesses About Godparents

Photos from the christening of royal baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor are providing clues as to the identity of the godparents chosen by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Fewer than 25 guests were invited to the intimate baptism of the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and ten people are in the official portrait, the Daily Mail reports. Prince Charles; Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland; Princess Diana’s sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes; and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge all posed for the photo alongside Archie Harrison and his parents.

Also seen driving to the ceremony was Prince Harry’s former nanny, Tiggy Legge Bourke, who was thought to be in the running as the baby’s godmother. The Daily Mail made note of the fact that Prince William drove himself and Kate Middleton to the event, and was seen leaving Windsor just after 1 p.m.

While Bourke and Prince Harry’s aunts could be considered as godmothers, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t limited to just a single pair, as Archie’s first cousins each have multiple godparents, reveals the Independent.

Royal infants usually have more than the standard three godparents, as Prince Louis has six, future king Prince George has seven, and Princess Charlotte has five.

Today, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall attended the Christening of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Archie is the first son of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

???? Chris Allerton /©️SussexRoyal pic.twitter.com/YajpoSE9BZ — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) July 6, 2019

There seem to be more women in the running for the position than men, as several members of Meghan Markle’s inner circle are said to be under consideration for the post, according to the outlet.

“Stylist Jessica Mulroney (who was in the royal wedding) and fashion designer Misha Nonoo have been tipped as having been chosen for the special role.”

Tennis great Serena Williams has ruled herself out, as she is currently playing in a Grand Slam tournament at Wimbledon. Regardless of speculation, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the identity of the godparents will remain private.

“The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private.”

While it’s unusual for the identity of the godparents to be kept secret, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did keep with tradition by using the family christening gown, per The Inquisitr.

Loading...

Tiggy Legge-Bourke has been pictured arriving at Windsor Castle for Archie's christening https://t.co/3fm8wtOr0E pic.twitter.com/h7WITw5vgS — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) July 6, 2019

While Archie Mountbatten-Windsor will not wear the gown worn by his father and grandfather, he did wear a replica, which was used for the christening of the heir to the throne, Prince George, and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Harry’s cousin, Lady Louise Windsor, was the last member of the royal family to wear the original gown, which was commissioned by Queen Victoria.