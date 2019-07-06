‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson And Boyfriend Steve Lodge Celebrate The Fourth Of July After Engagement

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge celebrated the holiday in Palm Springs, California.

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge celebrated the Fourth of July in Palm Springs, California, just days after fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County were shocked by the sudden news of her demotion.

After explaining to her Instagram fans and followers that she was taking on a “different role” on the show for the upcoming episodes of Season 14, Gunvalson returned to social media to share a sweet photo of herself and Lodge sporting a pair of festive hats as they posed alongside one another for a selfie.

As fans may have seen months ago, Gunvalson announced her engagement to Lodge on Instagram with a photo of the two of them standing beside one another as Gunvalson showed off her stunning engagement ring. Gunvalson and Lodge began dating one another in 2016, several months after she split from controversial boyfriend Brooks Ayers, who admitted to lying about his cancer diagnosis after appearing alongside her for years on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

While a report from Radar Online in March suggested that in order to become a full-time housewife, Gunvalson would have to stage an engagement for the 14th season of the show, an insider confirmed to Page Six after her engagement was reported that the special moment between Gunvalson and Lodge was not filmed.

According to a Page Six insider, Lodge wanted to propose to Gunvalson without the cameras around because he wanted their engagement to be “a private, special moment.” As for how he got down on one knee, the outlet said Lodge proposed over a homemade dinner.

Gunvalson has been married twice before.

Following the news of her demotion on Tuesday, Gunvalson took to her Instagram page, where she confirmed she had taken on a “different role” for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 to her online audience.

“For the past 14 years I’ve opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the ‘OG of the OC,'” she wrote. “I am back again this season right in the middle of the action in a different role. I hope you have as much fun watching the show as I did living it in front of the cameras.”

To see more of Gunvalson, Lodge, and their co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.