Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Second Baby Rumors: Expert Guesses 2020 Could Be The Year

It’s true that royal family fans just welcomed Archie into the mix, but there are already rumors flying around about a potential second child for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. One royal expert, Katie Nicholl, commented that we may get another baby announcement sometime between now and 2020, noted Yahoo News. And while Katie is likely to be just as excited as the next fan to hear about a second baby, she admitted that it’s “a little premature” to be talking about the subject.

“Sources close to the couple told me that they really would love to have a big family. They are, by all accounts, amazing parents. They are loving parenthood.”

For now, we can only speculate on what a “big family” means to the couple. Nicholl also added that the new parents are looking for “siblings for Archie.”

“Possibly we will have a pregnancy announcement — a second pregnancy announcement for Meghan and Harry sometime next year,” she added.

So far, the arrival of Archie has been an exciting time for fans, as everyone waits patiently for glimpses of the baby. It may have been bad news to some, in this case, to hear that the baby’s christening is expected to be a private affair. This has caused some contention, especially from taxpayers who insist that Meghan and Harry aren’t entitled to such privacy.

But besides the news about a potential second baby soon, the royal expert also revealed more about how Meghan and Harry are enjoying their time as new parents.

“Yes, they’re royals, yes, they probably have more help than the rest of us, but this really has turned their world upside down for the better.”

The couple was very vocal from the beginning about their desire to have children, so one can only imagine how they’re feeling now. And while they are constantly under the spotlight, it does seem that they’re trying to offer more privacy for Archie.

One indication of this came when there were rumors that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking into a working sabbatical in Africa, reported Insider. Such a move would be expected to last for months, or even years. This would result in a much more private growing-up experience for Archie, as he wouldn’t be in the U.K. to take part in annual traditions or events. For now, it appears that the potential move is pure speculation, so we’ll have to see if anything pans out.