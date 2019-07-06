‘Playboy’ Model Sara Underwood Shares Another Sizzling Fashion Nova Outfit

Former Playboy model Sara Underwood has almost exclusively been wearing outfits from online retailer Fashion Nova in her Instagram posts lately. Today, Underwood shared another sizzling outfit from the retailer, showing off plenty of skin for her eager followers.

In the picture, Underwood has on a pair of high-waisted short shorts in an olive green fabric. As her caption indicates, they’re seamless shorts — and certainly appear to be very comfortable for a day spent in the great outdoors. Rather than picking a more full-coverage top to go with the short shorts, Underwood decided to keep things spicy by rocking a tube top that’s more like a bandeau top. Despite the high waist of the shorts, there’s still a large expanse of her toned stomach on display, and plenty of her ample assets almost spilling out of the yellow top.

She’s opted to keep herself protected from the sun by wearing a bandana tied around her wavy locks, and has her face turned up to the sun to soak in all the rays. As she explains in the caption, sunglasses may have been a smart idea on the bright day, but the end result in the photo without them is stunning. She looks incredible peaceful and serene. So far, there hasn’t been a single Fashion Nova outfit Underwood has shared that doesn’t look absolutely incredible on her. Her toned yet curvy physique looks amazing in everything.

Her followers loved the photo, which received more than 42,000 likes within a few hours. It seems that Fashion Nova made a wise choice in getting the blonde bombshell to be one of their Nova Girls, as plenty of fans were commenting about the clothing. One follower said “I love that top!” and Underwood quickly replied that it was on sale at the moment.

Another fan commented that they preferred that she wasn’t wearing sunglasses, because if she were, “then we wouldn’t see that beautiful face of yours… can’t wait to see your next build on Cabinland.”

As usual, Underwood opted to pose in the middle of an absolutely breathtaking slice of nature. She chose to leave the forest views behind for this photo, and instead pose in front of a stunning rock formation that is so magnificent it almost doesn’t seem real.

One fan was distracted by the landscape, remarking “holy wow!!! Where is this?!”

While Fashion Nova likely has quite a few gorgeous women wearing their clothing on Instagram, there are probably not many who regularly pose in such unique locations.