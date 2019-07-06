Amy Schumer Shares Another Cute Picture Of Son Gene

She's really glowing.

Comedian Amy Schumer seemingly loves motherhood.

On Thursday, Schumer took to Instagram and posted another photo of her son, Gene, with a simple heart emoji caption. The post showed Gene in a front-facing baby carrier, as his mother strolled through green pasture.

Gene, who was born in early May, has been all over his mother’s Instagram since birth.

Six days ago, Schumer posted a photo of her baby boy wearing a smile while he slept, saying he’s always “down for a nap and a good cry.” Schumer used the post to promote donations to Immigrant Families Together, much like she has previously shared photos to promote charitable causes.

Before this week’s’ posts, the comedian posted a photo of Gene and her cat on the day of the New York City Pride Festival, captioning it “Happy Pride babies!!!”

Fellow comedian and mother Ali Wong, who has several Netflix specials including Baby Cobra, commented on Schumer’s latest post with heart-eye emojis. Wong recently defended her friend from mom-shamers, telling them to “mind your own business,” reported Hollywood Life. Recently, Schumer posted a breast pump picture and told friend Jessica Yellin that every room could be a pump room, including comedy clubs.

Even before giving birth, Schumer posted many photos of her pregnant self, so the social media universe has been along for the ride since the beginning. As soon as the news broke about Schumer and husband Chris Fischer’s baby was on its way, she was posting cute bump pics with funny captions. Who could forget the one of herself pregnant with a bump and a cigarette out of her mouth, captioning it “Happy 4-20 to all the expectant mothers out there”?

Schumer told Oprah Winfrey before starting a family that she “never wanted to be married.”

“I thought the concept of marriage was weird. Like, why do you want to involve the government in love? You know?”

She even said in an interview she never wanted to have kids, but that changed when she met Fischer and got married and got pregnant in 2018. Even during serious times, Schumer uses comic relief in interviews and social media posts.

“Chris and I are thrilled and almost positive he’s the father,” she told the Los Angeles Times at the time of her pregnancy. “I look forward to competing with (Meghan) Markle every step of the way.”

She told E! News that she thought the best part of her relationship was that she felt she was part of a team.