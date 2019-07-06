’90 Day Fiancé’: Jay Smith Sets Up GoFundMe While Waiting For Possible Deportation

From TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center, Jay Smith, whose real name is Conroy St. Christopher Smith, has definitely been having a rough week. But the reality TV star isn’t ready to give up on his dream of becoming an American citizen just yet and he’s hoping to accomplish this dream with a little financial help from fans and followers, according to a report from E! News.

Smith entered the United States on a K-1 visa, which requires the holder to marry his or her petitioner within a 90-day period. In Smith’s case, he was expected to marry his fiancé, Ashley Martson, the mother-of-two he appeared on the TLC series with. The couple got married but before they were able to begin their life of wedded bliss, Smith was caught entertaining other women on dating apps, including Tinder. Martson managed to forgive Smith’s actions but the Jamaican tattoo artist didn’t learn from his mistakes and went on to cheat on his wife again, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Martson eventually filed for divorce from Smith and the couple’s relationship became volatile. She claimed Smith broke into her home while she was away and after reporting the incident to the police, the officers suggested she file a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order against Smith. The PFA was granted to Martson but Smith broke it soon after, resulting in a warrant being issued for his arrest.

After turning himself over to the police, Smith was released into the custody of ICE and is currently being held in a detention center. While in custody, he has reportedly asked his friends to launch a GoFundMe page to raise money to hire an attorney to help arrange his release.

“Jay has not received his share of the money for being exploited on this tv show and we are asking help to obtain him a lawyer,” the GoFundMe page reads.

The page also explained that Smith now fears for his life if he’s deported to his home country of Jamaica.

“He is now seen as a traitor who has turned his back on his people and they will assume he has money since he was in America and on an American TV show so that keeps him at a continuously high threat for his safety if he is returned home.”

Smith’s arrest has also been confirmed by ICE. The statement from ICE explained that, “Smith was released to ICE custody pending immigration proceedings.”

It’s currently unclear if Martson intends to reach out to assist her estranged husband with his immigration woes, but the contribution section of Smith’s GoFundMe page does show a $5 donation from someone using the name Ashley Martson.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays on TLC.