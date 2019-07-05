‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Hayden Barnes’ Return Just Ahead, ‘Surprising Connection’ And ‘New Agenda’ Coming

It is almost time for Rebecca Budig to start appearing as Hayden Barnes again on General Hospital. Spoilers have teased that this return will shake things up in Port Charles, and now some new teasers about what fans can expect have emerged.

The new print edition of Soap Opera Digest reveals a few juicy General Hospital spoilers about Budig’s return. Co-head writer Shelly Altman shared a handful of teasers about what is on the way, and it sounds as if Hayden will make quite the splash in her surprise return to Port Charles.

Many have anticipated that Hayden will first appear at Elizabeth and Franco’s reception on the Haunted Star, and previews have hinted that is likely the case. However, this is believed to be a long-term, ongoing return by Budig, and General Hospital spoilers have made it clear that this return will involve Michael Easton’s Finn.

Altman teases that Finn and Hayden will see one another “pretty quickly.” Fans are anxious to see how the revelation that she was still pregnant after leaving Port Charles will be handled, and it may not be revealed as some anticipated.

“She has unfinished business with Finn and their relationship will be reckoned with. It remains to be seen whether that secret will or will not be revealed.”

There will be some new twists and turns incorporated into Hayden’s upcoming storyline, Altman teases. Unfortunately, the GH scribe is keeping things rather vague for now.

“Hayden comes back with an old secret and a new agenda – and a surprising connection to someone on the canvas. She knows that she left some haters in her wake, particularly at the hospital. But she’s a tough cookie, and coming back was more important than hiding from her past.”

Apparently, Elizabeth will be needing her sister’s support soon and General Hospital spoilers indicate that Hayden will step up. Viewers can expect to see Hayden interacting with both Curtis and Laura not too far down the road, and it sounds as if fans shouldn’t make any assumptions regarding where things head next for Hayden and Finn.

So far, the latest General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps don’t reveal anything all that specific about Hayden’s return. All signs point toward Rebecca Budig’s first appearance with this return coming within the next few episodes, and fans cannot wait to see what the writers have planned.

What is the medical mystery that Hayden is involved with that kicks off in the weeks ahead? What is the scoop on her baby with Finn? Who will this surprising connection to someone in Port Charles involve? Additional General Hospital spoilers about all of this should emerge soon, and viewers cannot wait to learn more.