‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Arrested, Mugshot And New Details Of Arrest Released

Early Friday morning, Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood was arrested for domestic battery. Initially, it was unclear who the victim in the case was, but TMZ is reporting that Amber’s boyfriend Andrew Glennon made the call to police.

According to the report, Andrew claimed that he was holding the couple’s son James, who recently turned 1-year-old, when Amber allegedly assaulted him. Reportedly, the couple got into a heated argument in the early morning hours. Since the couple’s son was there when the incident occurred, police contacted CPS. The site also released the mom of two’s most recent mugshot.

Radar Online spoke to a police spokesperson who provided more details.

“Officers spoke to the male victim, who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement. During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood, assaulted him, while he was holding their 1-year-old child.”

The next court hearing for Amber will be held on July 8.

This is not the first time the reality show star has been in trouble with the law. She was arrested in 2010 for domestic violence against her then boyfriend, and father of her 10-year-old daughter, Gary Shirley. In 2012, Amber was sentenced to five years in prison after a probation violation in a different case. She spent 17 months behind bars before being released.

Loading...

Amber was introduced to audiences on the hit MTV show 16 and Pregnant. It was on that show she and her then boyfriend Gary Shirley found out they were expecting a daughter together. Cameras followed them for Teen Mom OG where the couple tried to make their tumultuous relationship work. The two eventually went their separate ways and Amber spiraled downward. Upon her release from prison, Amber turned her life around.

She met Andrew Glennon and the two announced they were dating back in 2017. Shortly after the announcement of their relationship, the couple announced they were expecting a child together. Amber gave birth to the couple’s son James in May 2018.

Amber has been sharing her life on reality television for a decade. Recently, the new season of Teen Mom OG began airing on MTV. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on the most recent episode of the show, Amber revealed that she might be pregnant. On the show, she revealed she wasn’t on birth control. She made the announcement to friends and family during a birthday party for her son, James. Her ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley, his wife Kristina, their daughter together, and Amber and Gary’s daughter Leah were also at the party.