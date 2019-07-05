‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers For Luke’s Hometown Tease Confusion From His Family As Hannah Details Conflicts

Hannah Brown is about to meet the families of her final four suitors and The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that there will be some surprising moments coming along the way. A new sneak peek showcasing a moment with Luke Parker’s hometown date has just emerged, where everybody may see a somewhat different side of the controversial contestant.

Entertainment Weekly shared a clip from Luke and Hannah’s evening with the Parker family. According to the clip, Brown will share some stories about how complicated the pair’s dynamic has been throughout filming, noting that everything started off great. She will acknowledge that Luke has not gotten along well with the other guys and he will talk about how he has felt like he is always walking on eggshells.

One family member will jokingly thank Hannah for keeping Luke around in the midst of this ongoing drama. The Bachelorette spoilers share that Luke’s father will be rather thrown by all of this, noting that this just doesn’t sound like his son at all.

Luke and his father will get a chance to talk to one another away from the group, and his dad will ask his son what he wants to tell him. There is little doubt that the Parker family will be quite supportive of The Bachelorette contestant, and this will give Hannah a good chance to see him in a setting much more comfortable to him.

Heads up, rose lovers! I've got a first look at Monday's #TheBachelorette and Luke's hometown date. Even his family doesn't seem to understand why @AlabamaHannah has kept him around this long. Watch: https://t.co/uxN8GC23Ct pic.twitter.com/hNyAVGC0Y2 — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) July 5, 2019

Will his hometown date go well enough to counteract all of the prior conflict revolving around Luke throughout filming? The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that it might, at least temporarily. However, this doesn’t mean it will be all smooth sailing for Hannah and Luke in the remaining weeks of filming.

Viewers have already seen some wild previews of what comes next and The Bachelorette spoilers have revealed plenty of juicy tidbits. Luke’s jealousy over how close Hannah gets with some of the other guys will escalate and lead to a full-blown meltdown soon.

Previews have been edited in such a way to suggest that this meltdown comes during Episode 8 airing on Monday, July 8. However, The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that this will not be seen until at least the July 15 show, if not even later than that.

Will viewers see Luke Parker in a better light after this hometown date with Hannah Brown and his family? The Bachelorette spoilers tease that there is much more to come with this complicated Hannah and Luke dynamic, although this next show may give everybody a brief break from the dramatic side of things.