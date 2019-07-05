See Inside Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez’s Blended Family 4th Of July

JLo and A-Rod had a blended family Independence Day.

Alex Rodriguez is giving fans a look inside his and fiancé Jennifer Lopez’s blended 4th of July celebrations. The former baseball star took to Instagram on Independence Day to share an adorable photo of their family all smiling as they spent the holiday together, including both of their two children from previous marriages.

The sweet snap showed Alex posing with his arms around his family as she shared a very sweet message for his 2.9 million followers, wishing them a “happy and safe” holiday shortly after The Inquisitr reported that Lopez was snapped with A-Rod’s former wife Cynthia Scurtis.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the adorable snap uploaded to his account showed himself and Jennifer cuddling up with their kids. A-Rod had his arm around his 11-year-old daughter Ella who was standing beside her sister, 14-year-old Natasha. The sisters are the baseball star’s children with Cynthia, who he was married to between 2002 and 2008.

On his left in the snap was JLo and her two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 11-year-old twins Max and Emme. The superstar was showing off her insane abs as she gathered together with her nearest and dearest, flaunting her chiselled middle in a white crop-top with a high neck and a pair of high waisted oversized blue jeans.

She also rocked a pair of large hoop earrings in both ears while her long hair was pulled back into a ponytail.

Jennifer is currently out on the road across the U.S. on her “It’s My Party Tour,” but had a night off on Independence Day, seemingly to celebrate the annual occasion with her family.

She made a stop at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee one day before on July 3 and will be getting back to work after the big holiday on July 5 with a show at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Lopez didn’t share her own photo on her main page for Independence Day, though she did spend the occasion gushing about her husband-to-be.

The “Dinero” singer took to Instagram to share a screen shot of an article from USA Today Sports that called Rodriguez “the MLB’s most powerful resource.”

“So proud of the man you are and the man you are becoming everyday,” Jennifer wrote in the caption of her Instagram upload, urging her 95.9 million followers to check out the story via the link in her story.

JLo then captioned the snap with the hashtags #onceayankeealwaysayankee, #happyJuly4th, and #13.

Loading...

Lopez’s latest sweet gush over Rodriguez comes shortly after the stunning singer and actress described the athlete and his kids as being “my family” last month.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, JLo proved just how well she and her fiancé have managed to blend their families as she accepted an award at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York.

While giving out her thanks, she said, “I’d also like to thank my family, my babies Emmy and Max, Alex, Tashi, and Ella.”