‘Danger Close’ Movie: Travis Fimmel To Head Q&A Panels During Australian Premiere

Fimmel is one of the cast and crew to head Q&A panels at the Australian premiere of 'Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan.'

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Vikings star Travis Fimmel has a new movie coming out called Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan. Based on a true war story, the movie is set to premiere in August. Details have now been released about two special Q&A panels featuring Fimmel during the Sydney premiere of the movie.

Danger Close is about the true story of the Battle of Long Tan, which occurred during the Vietnam War. The synopsis is below.

“One late afternoon in 1966, in a Vietnamese rubber plantation, 108 young and mostly inexperienced Australian and New Zealand soldiers held off a force of 2,500. This is their untold story.”

Of those soldiers involved, it was expected that the devastation would be immense for the ANZAC (Australia and New Zealand Army Corps) soldiers involved. However, by the end of the battle, only 18 ANZACs had perished, whereas approximately 500 Vietnamese soldiers had lost their lives.

Australian actor Fimmel will play the role of Major Harry Smith, the man who commanded the ANZACs involved in the Battle of Long Tan. Other Danger Close cast members include Luke Bracey, Alex England, Daniel Webber, Richard Roxburgh, Nicholas Hamilton, Anthony Hayes, and Lincoln Lewis.

Transmission Films

According to Spotlight Report, Travis Fimmel, along with fellow Aussie actors Luke Bracey, Daniel Webber and Nicholas Hamilton and some members of the filmmaking team, will head a special preview Q&A panel during the Syndey premiere of Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan. This event will take place at the Event Cinemas, George Street, Sydney, on Monday, July 22. In addition, Fimmel will head another Q & A panel during the Event Cinemas, Castle Hill, on Tuesday, July 23.

The first event, on July 22 will commence at 6.30 p.m. Further details and tickets sales information can be found on Event Cinema Australia‘s website.

The second event, occurring on July 23 will start at 6.45 p.m. Travis Fimmel will be the only cast member present during this event but he will be joined by other members of Danger Close‘s filmmaking team. Further details regarding this event can be found here.

Danger Close was filmed over eight weeks in Queensland last year, according to the Wollondilly Advertiser, who recently interviewed Michael and John Schwarz, the film producers behind the movie.

“It’s a different kind of war film for Australia,” Michael Schwarz said.

“We tend to make films that are about defeat, like at Gallipoli, but this was a massive, against-the-odds battle where we won.”

Previously, the Schwartz brothers developed another war story for the Australian cable provider Foxtel. Deadline Gallipoli delved into the story of three journalists, Charles Bean, Ellis Ashmead Bartlett, and Phillip Schuler, who were sent to Gallipoli to report on the war but found they were “prevented from getting out the true story of an unfolding disaster.”

Danger Close will be released in theaters on August 8, 2019.