‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel: Carice van Houten Discusses Possibility Of Melisandre Featuring In ‘Bloodmoon’

The actor who played the red priestess would like to see more of Melisandre's backstory.

HBO has already confirmed that the Game of Thrones prequel series they are currently filming a pilot episode for will take place prior to the events that happened in the original series. However, Carice van Houten, who played Melisandre in Game of Thrones, was recently asked about the possibility of her character appearing in the prequel, which has a working title of Bloodmoon.

In Game of Thrones, Carice van Houten played Melisandre, a red priestess who actually turned out to be much older than she appeared. According to a previous article by Vanity Fair, Game of Thrones showrunner David Benioff places Melisandre at approximately 400-years-old.

Initially aligning herself with Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane), Melisandre thought that this character was the prophesied Prince That Was Promised. Stannis later died and Melisandre then believed Jon Snow (Kit Harington) to be this mythical character, bringing Jon back from the dead in the process. However, by the middle of Season 8 of Game of Thrones, it became apparent that the Prince That Was Promised was less important than Melisandre originally thought. After leading Arya (Maisie Williams) on the path that ultimately led to the death of the Night King (Vladimír Furdík), Melisandre finally removed her choker, which caused her to die after reverting to her true age.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Carice van Houten was asked about the possibility of her character returning in the Game of Thrones prequel series.

“Who knows,” van Houten initially said.

“I guess you could see a very young Melisandre or something like that. That could be fun. But not in the shape of me. No one has contacted me about it.”

While the actor revealed that it would be interesting to see more of Melisandre’s backstory, HBO has already confirmed that the Game of Thrones prequel will take place thousands of years prior to the events that played out in Season 8. As such, it seems very unlikely that Melisandre will turn up in the prequel series.

Of course, the other character that could possibly make an appearance in the Game of Thrones prequel series is that of the Night King. In the synopsis for the prequel series, the “true origin of the White Walkers” is mentioned. This means that Vladimír Furdík could potentially reprise his role in Bloodmoon. However, this has not been officially confirmed by HBO.

Season 8, which concluded in May, was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones.