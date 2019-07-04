Brandy, 40, Shares Insanely Youthful Photo: ‘Do You Age At All?!’

R&B superstar Brandy has shared a photo on Instagram to tease a new project she will be releasing. The “I Wanna Be Down” hitmaker hashtagged her photo “B7,” which hints that a seventh studio album is on its way. Her last album, Two Eleven, was released in 2012.

The image she shared is a beautiful photo of her in long braids, as she sits down in a denim garment. She accessorized the look with white boots. The “Talk About Our Love” chart-topper is 40-years-old, and hasn’t aged a day since the ’90s. It didn’t take her 4.1 million followers to notice either.

“Still looking like ‘Never Say Never’ era,” a user wrote, saying she looks exactly like she did in 1998.

“Do you age at all?!?!” a fan questioned.

“Looking like 98′ Brandy Top of the World bae,” a third follower commented.

“This can’t be 40! My first celebrity crush,” another Instagram user shared.

Within six hours of being posted, the photo has racked up 80,000 likes, proving to be popular.

Brandy was known for wearing braids in the ’90s and has been sporting that look again recently. The “Best Friend” legend is always glowing in her Instagram photos and killing it with different looks.

Recently, she teamed with Daniel Caesar on the track “Love Again,” which has been played over 3.5 million times on Spotify. The song is taken from Caesar’s second studio album, Case Study 01.

Before becoming a household name, Brandy kickstarted her career playing the lead role of Danesha Turrell in the television series Thea in 1993.

In 1994, she released her debut self-titled album, which sparked four huge singles: “I Wanna Be Down,” “Baby,” “Best Friend,” and “Brokenhearted.”

The following year, she started her iconic role of Moesha Mitchell in the sitcom Moesha, which had a successful run of seven years.

In 1998, Brandy released her most successful album to date, Never Say Never. The album contains some of her signature singles: “The Boy Is Mine,” with Monica, and “Have You Ever?,” which both topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Four of Brandy’s studio albums have entered the top three on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart: Never Say Never, Full Moon, Afrodisiac, and Two Eleven.

As for acting, Brandy has appeared in a number of films, including Cinderella, alongside Whitney Houston, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, and The Perfect Match.

In total, Brandy has been nominated for 11 Grammy Awards. In 1998, her collaboration with Monica, “The Boy Is Mine,” won her Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

Follow Brandy on Instagram to keep updated with what’s going on in her life and for any updates on her new music.