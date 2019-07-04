Barbara Evans Speaks Out Following Dismissal Of Jenelle Evans Custody Case

After nearly two months in and out of court battling for custody of her children, Jenelle Evans had custody of her children returned on Wednesday. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the custody case against her and her husband, David Eason, was dismissed and the kids will be returned to their care. Barbara Evans has since spoken out to both E! News and Radar Online and revealed that she will continue to fight for the children despite the recent ruling.

On Wednesday night, Barbara spoke to E! News and said, “The Columbus County judge did a great injustice to these children. Jace was very upset and didn’t want to go so I didn’t send him back.”

Barbara has custody of Jace and has for many years. During the time Jenelle’s children were out of her care, Barbara had care of Jenelle and David’s 2-year-old daughter Ensley. Speaking to Radar Online, Barbara revealed that Ensley was picked up from her home by Jenelle and David on Wednesday night.

She told the site, “It was an injustice to the children. We are all sick to our stomachs.”

The children were removed from the care of Jenelle and David in May after an incident in which David reportedly shot Jenelle’s pet French bulldog, Nugget. After the incident, the children were removed by CPS and placed in the care of other relatives. Ensley went to stay with Barbara while Jenelle’s son Kaiser was placed in the custody of his father, Nathan Griffith. David’s daughter was also living with the couple but was placed in the care of her maternal grandmother. She will reportedly also return to the care of her father.

Although the children have been returned to Jenelle and David, Barbara says she will continue to fight for them.

“I’m going to fight for these children,” she told Radar Online.

News of the custody case dismissal broke on Wednesday night. At the time, Jenelle spoke out to Us Weekly and said she was “ecstatic.”

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kid. Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

Jenelle Evans shared her life on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. While she was a cast member since the show’s beginning, following the dog incident she was let go. A replacement for the mom of three has already been announced as Jade Cline from MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will be joining the cast for the new season.