‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Beth Maitland Talks Possibility With New Traci And Cane Storyline

For a while now, Traci Abbott has not had much of a storyline on The Young and the Restless. She’s been back in connection with Dina’s Alzheimer’s, and she provided the glue to help the family stay (mostly) together through some incredibly rough times this past year. However, now Traci has an intriguing storyline of her own, and Traci portrayer Beth Maitland finds herself receiving a lot of negative comments about it online.

It all started with Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily’s (Christel Khalil) breakup, which happened, in part, because Khalil chose to move from contract to recurring status on the CBS Daytime drama. Cane began leaning heavily on Traci as he struggled through the emotions he felt during his divorce. For Traci, she took inspiration from Cane and Lily’s story to write a new novel set in the 1940s with characters Iris and Flynn based loosely on Lily and Cane. During her writing, Traci found herself in the story as Velma, and Velma began having feelings for Flynn, which Traci soon realized mirrored some of her own attraction to Cane.

Cane and Lily, known as “Lane,” have an active group of fans, and once it became apparent that Cane and Traci were becoming romantically involved on the show, many viewers spoke out negatively. They felt that Traci is too old for Cane even though Cane is much older than Traci. A few people weren’t shy about writing some incredibly negative views on the storyline for “Trane” (Traci and Cane), and one user felt Traci was making a fool of herself with Cane.

According to CBS Soaps In Depth, the negativity prompted Victor Newman actor, Eric Braeden, to speak out online in support of Maitland. He commented, “Beth Maitland is one of the kindest people I have ever met and a d*mned good actress!”

Obviously, all the actors on the show do what the writers write for them, and Maitland said that she respected all opinions, but not meanness.

“I’ve been tweeting what this story means to me. Possibility. For Traci, Cane, and for everyone. We all deserve to be cared for, and that can come from surprising places.”

Maitland revealed that she loves the storyline that head writer Josh Griffith is writing for her on-screen alter ego, Traci. It is indeed a change from the every day on soaps with the unique 1940s fantasy scenes in black and white. While the actress didn’t give many hints about what’s coming up, The Inquisitr’s daily Y&R recap shows that Cane and Traci are making plans to meet up soon in New York City.