ABC Fall Premiere Dates: When Will ‘The Conners’ & ‘Modern Family’ Return?

The fall premiere dates have been released by ABC Television for its viewers’ favorite shows, including The Conners and Modern Family, reported Deadline. While many of the roster of shows will continue, one will take its final stand, while others will make their network debut.

The first show out of the gate for its 28th season is Dancing With the Stars, returning to television after a year-long hiatus from the network, airing Monday, September 16. It will not be until one full week later that the network’s full schedule of shows will make their formal debut, kicking off with the Season 3 premiere of The Good Doctor on Monday, September 23. Deadline reported that Tuesday, September 24 will herald the return of The Conners and Bless This Mess for their second seasons, and the sixth season of Black-ish.

Grey’s Anatomy will debut its record-breaking 16th season on the network, and viewers can expect the show’s original cast members, Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber and Justin Chambers as Alex Karev to return for the series’ next two seasons.

The Conners will debut Season 2 with almost a full stable of episodes, per a Deadline story posted about the show’s return to ABC. The series’ first season consisted of 11 episodes, while the sole Roseanne revival season had only 9 episodes.

Dancing With the Stars will head back to the ballroom with a new batch of celebrity hopefuls. However, it’s possible a new set of voting rules and regulations will be set in place after fans revolted over the big win of Bobby Bones in Season 27, citing that he was not as good a performer as the second and third placed finishers of the season, Milo Manheim and Evanna Lynch.

The iconic and long-running series America’s Funniest Home Videos will return for a groundbreaking 30th season on the network. The show is currently hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, and was previously hosted by Bob Saget, John Fuglesang and Daisy Fuentes, and DWTS host Tom Bergeron.

Modern Family will take its final bow this season, which will be its 11th.

Here are ABC’s fall premiere dates, per the Deadline report. Keep this list handy and get those DVRs ready for some amazing new episodes of your favorite series, as well as some new programs that will ensure the network keeps its top spot as a fan favorite.

Monday, September 16

8-10 p.m. Dancing With the Stars

Monday, September 23

10-11 p.m. The Good Doctor

Tuesday, September 24

8-8:30 p.m. The Conners

8:30-9 p.m. Bless This Mess

9-9:30 p.m. Mixed-ish

9:30-10 p.m. Black-ish

10-11 p.m. Emergence

Wednesday, September 25

8-8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs

8:30-9 p.m. Schooled

9-9:30 p.m. Modern Family

9:30-10 p.m. Single Parents

10-11 p.m. Stumptown

Thursday, September 26

8-9:00 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy

9-10 p.m. A Million Little Things

10-11 p.m. How to Get Away with Murder

Loading...

Friday, September 27

8-8:30 p.m. American Housewife

8:30-9 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat

9-11 p.m. 20/20

Sunday, September 29

7-8 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos

9-10 p.m. Shark Tank

10-11 p.m. The Rookie

Sunday, October 6

8-9 p.m. Kids Say the Darndest Things