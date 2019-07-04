‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Responds To Demotion

It’s the news that’s been shocking Bravo fans for two days now. Vicki Gunvalson has been demoted to a “friend of the housewives” for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Vicki had a 13-season run on the franchise that started it all and had the most seniority out of any housewife in the bunch. Her demotion has viewers of RHOC shocked, who are also wondering how can the show carry on without the “OG of the OC” full-time.

Vicki will still be getting plenty of screen time, as the friend role doesn’t always mean they’re gone for good. Camille Grammer of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has caused a lot of drama this season on her own franchise, and she hasn’t been a full-time housewife for years. Now that fans have spoken out on the news, Vicki followed up with her own statement on Instagram Wednesday.

“For the past 14 years I’ve opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the “OG of the OC”. I am back again this season right in the middle of the action in a different role. I hope you have as much fun watching the show as I did living it in front of the cameras. Stay tuned to Bravo August 6th for more of the Tres Amigas.”

It appears as if Vicki is handling her demotion well, and she hints she will still be a part of all the action that’s to come in just a few weeks. The COTO Insurance founder will still be a member of the Tres Amigas with Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge. The three women made amends after the Season 12 reunion and have been rebuilding their friendship since. Both Tamra and Shannon commented on Vicki’s post, letting her know she has their full support.

“We won’t let you leave…..ever,” Tamra wrote with a heart emoji.

“Had a ball with you this year mi amiga! You’re not going anywhere…,” Shannon added.

Vicki thanked her friends for their nice comments and responded to some fans as well. After one fan called the demotion “ridiculous” and asked who thought downgrading her role was a good idea, the reality star responded with a simple shrugging emoji suggesting maybe she wasn’t totally okay with the producer’s decision.

Loading...

Joining the cast for Season 14 is newcomer Braunwyn Windham-Burke, a friend of three-season veteran Kelly Dodd. Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter will both back for their second season with the franchise.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 debuts Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.