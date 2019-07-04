Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Does Celeste Have A Jack Abbott Agenda?

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Celeste knows an awful lot about Jack Abbott when she finally meets him tomorrow. Celeste is comfortably installed in Lola’s apartment, and she is over the moon to meet Kyle’s famous father.

Celeste (Eva LaRue) showed up in town when she heard about Lola’s (Sasha Calle) engagement to Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). Abby (Melissa Ordway) asked her to come to Lola’s bridal shower as a big surprise. For many viewers, the fact that Celeste showed up for the party and not her daughter’s life-threatening coma and liver transplant surgery is odd, though.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Lola admits her lie to Celeste. She lets her mom know that she and Kyle are living together, and Celeste admits that she strongly suspected as much, and later she catches Kyle in a lie since he doesn’t know that Lola spilled the beans to her mom. Despite the somewhat shaky start, Celeste is still highly interested in the union between the Rosales family and the Abbott family. She hopes that Jack (Peter Bergman) is as handsome in person as he is in magazines.

Then Jack appears, and she fawns all over the famous (and wealthy) Abbott who proceeds to give her a personal tour of the Abbott mansion. When it is over, Jack toasts the union of the two families as well as Celeste.

Although Jack recently met a woman and went out on a date, he admitted to Lauren (Tracey Bregman) that he wasn’t sure that they had a “thing,” so he may still be looking for a love connection. It could be that Celeste’s beautiful mother catches his eye. She’s already told Lola that she plans to stay with her until the wedding, which means that Celeste will be in town for a while. Sparks could end up flying between these two, which could end up posing a problem for Kyle and Lola, or perhaps they would appreciate an even closer connection (step brother and sister anyone?). Stranger things have happened in daytime drama.

Considering she hasn’t been around until now despite Lola’s serious surgery, Celeste may have ulterior motives since she’s suddenly playing the caring mother to her daughter just in time for Lola to marry into money. While Lola does not care at all about the money, and would possibly be happier if Kyle didn’t have it, Celeste could be a whole different story. One thing is sure, Celeste is well versed on her daughter’s future in-laws.