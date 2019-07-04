‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Claps Back On Twitter, Says If She ‘Wants To Get Pregnant Again’ She ‘Will’

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has three kids, but she has been talking about baby No. 4 recently. While she isn’t currently pregnant, Kailyn clapped back at some negativity on Twitter on Wednesday and said if she wants to get pregnant again, she will.

“I’m not pregnant again but got d*** if I want to get pregnant again I f****** will. Have a great holiday bby!,” she said.

Kail has been open about the fact that she wants to have a daughter one day. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, during a YouTube video where she answered assumptions about herself, she talked about wanting to have a daughter.

“If I couldn’t have kids, I’m happy with my three boys but I do, I really wish I could have a girl at some point in life,” she said, according to OK! Magazine.

After that, she revealed she had a dream in which she was in the hospital giving birth alone. While she has been open about wanting to have a daughter, the mom of three revealed that in her dream, she had another son.

Kailyn is currently on vacation with her Teen Mom 2 co-star and friend, Leah Messer. While Kailyn has three sons, Leah is the mother of three daughters. After spending time with Leah’s girls, Kailyn admitted that she was sure she wanted to have a daughter of her own. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn explained that Leah’s daughter Addie “100000% solidified the fact” that Kail wants to have a daughter.

Kail was introduced to audiences on the hit MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son, Isaac. The relationship with her oldest son’s father did not work out, and she eventually moved on with a man named Javi Marroquin. The two married and had one son together. Although their relationship seemed to be going well, the two eventually called it quits and divorced. Kailyn gave birth to her third son in 2017 with a man named Chris Lopez. Since the birth of their son, the two have had an on-again, off-again relationship.

Since first being introduced to audiences, Kail has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2. The cast is reportedly filming the second half of Season 9, though it’s unclear if cameras are following Kailyn and Leah on their Hawaiian vacation. While fans are waiting for new episodes of Teen Mom 2, they can catch up with episodes of Teen Mom OG, which air Monday nights on MTV.