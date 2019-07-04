Is Ryan Seacrest Dating? Get Details On Rumored New Girlfriend, ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Star Larissa Schot

Ryan Seacrest and Larissa Schot are believed to have vacationed together recently.

Ryan Seacrest may be moving on from Shayna Taylor to a new model.

Months after the on-again, off-again couple parted ways, Seacrest is being linked to former America’s Next Top Model contestant Larissa Schot, who he reportedly vacationed with in Europe back in late June.

On July 3, Us Weekly claimed Seacrest was caught getting cozy with a mystery woman in the South of France, who has now been identified as Schot, who is 20 years his junior. According to the magazine, Seacrest and Schot were spotted kissing one another and acting flirtatious as they enjoyed a beach outing at the end of last month.

Their rendezvous comes just four months after Seacrest split from Taylor.

Per Us Weekly, during their outing, the Live! With Kelly and Ryan co-host wore a pair of dark swim trunks as Schot rocked a stunning pink one-piece bathing suit, which Seacrest appeared to be quite fond of. As the outlet revealed, Seacrest seemed completely taken by the lovely model, and after taking several photographs of her, he placed his hand on her backside as she climbed a ladder and made her way out of the surf.

Although Seacrest didn’t seem to hesitate when it came to showing Schot affection, the rumored new couple didn’t share any photos of one another on their Instagram pages. Instead, Schot simply shared a series of herself in Cannes on Instagram but said nothing about Seacrest or who she was with.

In February, Us Weekly confirmed Seacrest and Taylor had split after dating for nearly three years. According to the outlet, Seacrest and Taylor were first linked in March 2013 before splitting in December 2014 and reconciling in 2016.

Prior to their breakup, Taylor relocated to New York City to be with Seacrest full-time from her former home in Los Angeles. Now, as the magazine also confirmed, she is back living in California.

During their time together, Seacrest said he and Taylor enjoyed learning new things together.

“We decided that we’re going to learn a few things — I call them pursuits — but we’re gonna learn a few things that are outside of work for me, right? ‘Cause I’m working all the time,” Seacrest told Us Weekly in September 2018. “Our first attempt is tango dancing. We’ve had two lessons. I’m starting to get the point where it’s frustrating, but I’m trying keep my cool. We will on a date night eventually attempt to do it somewhere for fun.”