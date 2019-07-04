Jenelle Evans Regains Custody Of Her Children, Says She Is ‘Excited To Be Moving Forward’

After spending the last few weeks in and out of court in an attempt to regain custody of her kids, Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s custody case has been dismissed. According to Us Weekly, custody was reinstated to the couple on Wednesday.

The children were removed from Jenelle and David’s care in May after David reportedly shot Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget. Their 2-year-old daughter was placed in the care of Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, who also has custody of Jenelle’s oldest son. Jenelle’s son Kaiser was placed in the care of his father, Nathan Griffith. David’s daughter was also living with the couple at the time and was placed in the care of her maternal grandmother.

According to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, all of the children will be returned to the home. The source claimed that the judge “did not see evidence of neglect” on the part of either Jenelle or David. The kids will reportedly be back with Jenelle and David by tomorrow according to the source.

Following the news, Jenelle recently a statement to Us Weekly and told them she is “ecstatic.”

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids. Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

Jenelle took to Twitter on Wednesday and announced that she was crying “tears of joy.” At the time, her followers were unsure what to think as there was speculation the custody case could drag on for months. David then took to Snapchat and posted that the kids would be coming home.

The past few weeks have been full of court dates for the couple. During that time, they were permitted to visit with their kids for one hour each week in a supervised setting. Over the weekend, the couple were permitted to attend a birthday party for Kaiser at the home of Nathan’s mother. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, everyone reportedly got along at the party.

Jenelle Evans shared her story on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. However, in May it was announced that MTV had cut ties with the mom of three after the dog incident. A replacement for Jenelle has already been named. Jade Cline of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant has reportedly been filming for Season 9B of Teen Mom 2 along with the rest of the cast.