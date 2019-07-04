‘Don Jr. & Jared Really Dislike Each Other,’ White House Sources Claim

As the 2020 presidential election approaches, things are getting tenser between Donald Trump’s oldest son, Don Jr., and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as they each seem to be vying for the president’s attention.

Gabriel Sherman of Vanity Fair is reporting that paranoia is bubbling up between the two thirtysomethings, and Don Jr. is concerned that Kushner is trying to “delegitimize him.” Sherman says there is a cold war between the senior adviser to the president and Kushner.

Brad Parscale is the nominal Trump campaign manager who gets along with both men, but that doesn’t stop them from jockeying for position to be the ultimate decision-maker, according to a friend of the eldest Trump child.

“Jared wants to take control of the campaign. It’s about power.”

But RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel says that the tales of discord in the Trump family and campaign are exaggerated.

“None of this is true. The president’s family, the campaign and RNC couldn’t be working any better together. This is a total team effort to reelect the president and Tommy (Hicks) is an integral part of it. This is completely false. Don Jr. and Jared are very close, and it’s pretty clear a ‘source’ who won’t even go on the record, is trying to stir up trouble where none exists.”

But while few people want to go on the record to be in the Trump line of fire, Sherman is reporting that a Republican source close to the White House confirmed that the two men seriously don’t like each other, and the investigation behind the Mueller report threw fuel on the fire. Don Jr. told others that Jared Kushner leaked the information behind the Trump Tower meeting with Russians to get dirt on Hillary Clinton.

The same source added that in turn, Kushner has told foreign dignitaries to avoid Don Jr.

“Jared has told foreign people not to work through Don Jr. And Jared has said it’s on orders from the president.”

Sources have added that the paranoia has spread to Don Jr.’s allies, who found themselves in a quandary over the president’s son’s tweet about Kamala Harris’ ethnicity. In the flurry of emails, the supporters said that they needed to clean up the mess to avoid giving Kushner any excuses to “delegitimize” him.

According to The Inquisitr, Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, have also irked people within the White House, including former Chief of Staff John Kelly, who has repeatedly said that the couple needed to be “dealt with.”