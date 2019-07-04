Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Chelsea Leans Hard On Nick During A Disaster

Brand new shocking The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea experiences a horrifying surprise, and instead of turning to Adam, she calls on Nick in her time of need.

According to a new Soap Opera Digest report, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) finds Calvin (John Burke) dead, and instead of calling Adam (Mark Grossman), she calls Nick (Joshua Morrow). What’s more, Chelsea also agrees to stay at Nick’s house, since she cannot stay at the hotel in the room where she found her husband.

“Adam thinks that Chelsea’s previous relationship with Nick was more of convenience than anything else. He understands that Nick and Chelsea got together at a difficult time in their lives. Adam thinks that Chelsea’s relationship with Nick doesn’t have any merit since he’s back in her life,” head writer Josh Griffith explains.

Now, Adam realizes that Chelsea really does have a connection with Nick, and everything changes. Since Calvin is dead, nothing is keeping Chelsea from returning to Adam and resuming their loving marriage — nothing except her feelings for Nick. Since her return to town, Chelsea has clearly connected with Nick, and she’s leaning on him during a low moment, which gives Adam a jolt.

Until that moment, Adam felt Nick was no threat to his reunion with Chelsea. He didn’t consider his brother a rival for Chelsea’s affections. Sure, Adam took Nick’s company, Dark Horse, and Adam is suing Nick for custody of Christian. Now, though, Adam also realizes that he must take Chelsea from his brother, and if Adam doesn’t do it quickly, then Nick might end up winning the girl in the end.

“Nick being an obstacle, is nothing new to Adam. Expect him to go after what he wants with little regard to Nick — or anyone else who gets in his way,” Griffith promised.

While it is easy to believe that Adam will come out on top — since he’s proven multiple times that he can be just as ruthless as their father, Victor (Eric Braeden) — Nick has also shown he’s a force to be reckoned with when push comes to shove. The fact that Dark Horse even exists is a testament to that. Last year, Nick battled Victor and emerged victorious for once, and during that moment, he showed that he too can be ruthless like The Mustache. Adam might believe he will easily convince Chelsea to resume their relationship that ended three years ago when he was presumed dead, but Nick likely won’t give up without a fight. This battle is sure to set off plenty of fireworks between the brothers.