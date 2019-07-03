Which Housewife Has The Most Seniority After Vicki Gunvalson’s Demotion?

News broke earlier this week revealing that Vicki Gunvalson of The Real Housewives of Orange County had been demoted to a “friend of the housewives.” Vicki had been the most tenured Housewife on Bravo across all of its franchises, appearing in 13 seasons as a full-time cast member. Known as the “OG of the OC,” Vicki no longer has the highest seniority when it comes to full-time cast members.

The new trailer for RHOC on Bravo’s website confirms that Tamra Judge is back as a full-time cast member, officially making her the most tenured housewife on Bravo today. Season 14 of RHOC will mark the 12th season for Tamra, and while that still places her below Vicki for full-time seasons, she still ranks above in seniority.

Following Tamra is Ramona Singer from The Real Housewives of New York City with 11 seasons under her belt. Many would assume Ramona had been around longer than Tamra, given that she is an original cast member from the show’s debut in 2008, but RHOC began in 2006, giving Tamra the edge.

The 10 Housewives with the most seniority as of today are as follows:

Tamra Judge (RHOC) – 12 seasons

Ramona Singer (RHONY) – 11 seasons

Luann de Lesepps (RHONY) – 10 seasons

Kandi Burruss (RHOA) – 10 seasons

Teresa Giudice (RHONJ) – 9 seasons

Kyle Richards (RHOBH) – 9 seasons

Cynthia Bailey (RHOA) – 9 seasons

NeNe Leakes (RHOA) – 9 seasons

Sonja Morgan (RHONY) – 9 seasons

Bethenny Frankel (RHOBY) – 8 seasons

Tamra has not publicly responded to her position as the housewife with the most seniority, and she may not even realize it for that fact.

Loading...

The Bravo fandom seems to be pretty divided on Vicki’s demotion, as Twitter is filled with mixed sentiments regarding the news. Some have felt that Vicki hasn’t contributed much to any storylines since her relationship with Brooks Ayers ended several seasons ago. The former OG also was accused of trying to keep her full-time status by getting engaged to Steve Lodge. Despite the good news for Vicki, Bravo still didn’t feel she deserved a spot on the main cast and is now a friend, much like Camille Grammer on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

A newcomer has been added to the RHOC cast for Season 14, and could just spice things up. Braunwyn Windham-Burke is a friend of Kelly Dodd who will likely be transitioned into the group through her pot-stirring friend. Braunwyn is a mother of seven, but little is known about her this time.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 debuts Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.