‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally’s Not Giving Up On Wyatt

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) has a trick or two up her sleeve. “Wally” fans were devastated when Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) broke up with Sally in favor of Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). However, Sally’s not letting go of Wyatt that easily.

Many B&B fans will remember that Wyatt never pushed Flo away when she was making advances toward him. In fact, when they first met at the bar, she locked tongues with her high school sweetheart. He allowed her to put the moves on him before telling her that he was living with someone else. Every now and then, Flo would kiss Wyatt and he never rejected her advances, which makes it seems as if he was never averse to getting back together with her.

So, when Sally messed up, he was very quick to point out her sins and dump her. He conveniently forgot that he and Flo were cozying up behind Sally’s back and that he had also been less than loyal toward the redhead. According to Wyatt, Sally should have come running to him when Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) told her of his plans to break up Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) marriage. Although Sally tried to explain to him that Thomas had sworn her to secrecy before telling her of his intentions, Wyatt remained adamant that she had been disloyal.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Sally still wants Wyatt back. Not too long ago, she told him that she would always love him and that one day he would realize that she was the one who got away. Sally knows that no girl is perfect and insinuated that not even Flo was everything that Wyatt thought that she was.

Next week, Sally will manipulate Flo so that she can be alone with Wyatt. Sally wants to make sure that Wyatt knows what he’s missing out on and keep her memory alive, per The TV Watercooler. Sally’s still convinced that Wyatt is the man for her and was deeply hurt when he told her that he would move forward with Flo. However, B&B fans know that Wyatt’s not the type of guy to be swayed very easily. For now, he will remain loyal to Flo.

Loading...

But very soon, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope and Liam will find out the truth about their baby. Flo’s crimes will come to light, and she will have nowhere to hide. Will Wyatt still think she’s the girl of his dreams when the rest of the world calls her a criminal?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.