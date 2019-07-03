‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Victor And Nikki Share A Moment

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, July 3 brings a mother/daughter moment for Summer and Phyllis after Phyllis and Victoria clash and after Summer pushes Theo away due to her obsession with Kyle. Plus, Devon and Elena share a fun second first date, and Nick meets Chelsea’s husband.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) had dinner at Society, and she told him about her life on the run. One interesting aspect is that her new husband Calvin (John Burke) was actually her mom’s boyfriend first. Chelsea spent time with her mom in Louisiana a few months after she left Genoa City. Chelsea apologized for abandoning Nick and their life, and Nick let Chelsea know that he wished she would’ve trusted him. Then, Calvin showed up and wondered just like Nick what Chelsea hopes to accomplish while in Genoa City. Chelsea explained to her husband that she came back to tell Adam (Mark Grossman) to let her go.

At Crimson Lights, Theo (Tyler Johnson) gave Summer (Hunter King) some coffee to help her sober up. Just as she bragged about how Jabot needed her, Kyle (Michael Mealor) texted her that she was about to lose her job for missing a meeting. A drunk Summer continued to talk about Kyle, and Theo decided to leave for Austin since Summer couldn’t stop talking about her ex. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) showed up and took Summer back to her suite where Summer said that the alcohol dulled the pain, according to The Inquisitr.

Before she found Summer, Phyllis was at Dark Horse making plans for her new penthouse. However, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) showed up, and they had a verbal sparring match. Victoria revealed she will cause trouble with the highrise in which Phyllis planned to live.

Earlier, Victor (Eric Braeden) had Victoria and Abby (Melissa Ordway) come to his office, and he told them about the new experimental treatment. Victoria suspected that there was more to worry about with side effects than Victor let on, but Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) denied it. Victor’s girls vowed to support him. Then Victor and Nikki went on a date to the carnival.

Finally, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) brought some personal touches home to Devon’s (Bryton James) penthouse, and then he took her on a second first date to the carnival. She won a big bear, and he won a small one. Then Devon and Elena ran into Victor and Nikki, and Devon introduced the Newmans to his new girlfriend. Back at the penthouse, Elena put the tiny bear Devon won next to a framed photo of Devon, Neil, and Lily (Christel Khalil).