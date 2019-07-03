The Meaningful Gift Prince Harry Will Pass On To Wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was given a meaningful gift to pass onto his wife Meghan Markle during a mentoring meeting set up in the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, the day after what would have been her 58th birthday.
The prince spoke at an event where he called for more mentors to help young people achieve their goals in their desired fields or just for assistance in dealing with any struggles they are experiencing. The first National Youth Mentoring Summit run by the Diana Award charity brought together young people, industry leaders, experts, business people, and government officials.
People Magazine reported that Prince Harry was gifted a lapis lazuli bracelet made by Afghan War widows in a partnership that hopes to foster hope and healing with American war widows. He planned on giving it to his wife Meghan Markle, reported the news outlet.
The prince did two tours of duty in the army and army air corps in Afghanistan during 2007-2008 and 2012-2013.
“It was such a lovely moment,” said Diana Hosford, the vice president of veterans’ families’ organization Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, to People Magazine.
Hosford said that she wanted to focus on honoring the life and service of a war hero rather than his death.
Harry was also given a “challenge coin” by Bonnie Carroll via a handshake. A challenge coin is an American military tradition meant to instill unit pride and reward hard work and excellence.
Today, The Duke of Sussex attended UK’s first National Youth Mentoring Summit, hosted by @DianaAward. The Diana Award, created in 1999, is a continuation of Princess Diana’s legacy and her belief that young people have the power to change the world for the better. Young people shared their experiences of being mentees and explained why it is so important to them to have businesses, organisations and leaders support mentoring. Two of these were influential young leaders Deborah and Dorcas Kabongo, who won the Diana Award in 2015 for their work on tackling key issues at the root of gang culture, focusing on the role of women and girls in gang-related violence and crime. They are having a real impact on their local community, showing those who may feel that joining a gang is their only option that there are alternatives in life. Since the creation of the Diana Award almost 20 years ago, the charity has recognised 48,000 selfless young people from across the world for their social action and humanitarian work. It has trained over 28,000 young people to stand up to bullying in their schools and communities through Anti-Bullying Ambassador training and supported over 1,000 vulnerable young people across the United Kingdom by introducing a positive role model into their lives through their Mentoring Programme. “I’m struck by a few things today, most of which is the power of the invisible role model. The person who may be sitting here today that doesn’t realise that someone looks up to them, that for that person, you inspire them to be kinder, better, greater, more successful, more impactful.” – The Duke of Sussex Thanks to organisations like The Diana Award the impact that young people can have is heard and acknowledged. For those who wish to become part of the programme and make a difference, please discover our link in bio for more information. Photo credit: Carmel King/The Diana Award
The prince spoke of his changed perspective on life during his appearance at the summit since becoming a father to Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor on May 6. He intends on continuing to set a good example for those around him in the spirit of setting a good example for his son.
“I’m struck by a few things today, most of which is the power of the invisible role model,” said the prince at the summit. “The person who may be sitting here today that doesn’t realize that someone looks up to them, that, for that person, you inspire them to be kinder, better, greater, more successful, more impactful.”
Today is Armed Forces Day – celebrating the men and women who make up the military community: from those that are serving, to families, veterans, reservists, cadets and charities. To all those serving in the Armed Forces, both in the UK and abroad, be it in uniform or family – we want to thank you for the work you do every day in representing and protecting your country. Once served, always serving. ********************************************** After ten years of military service, this day is especially important to The Duke as seen in his establishment of The Invictus Games as well as The Endeavour Fund. The Duchess has also been dedicated to the Armed Forces community, having visited troops around the world on a tour with The Chairman of The US Joint Chiefs of Staff before meeting The Duke of Sussex. Given The Duke’s passion around mental wellness, he has been working in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence to help improve training across the Defence community, focusing on prevention. This commitment also focuses on ‘mental fitness,’ a reframing of how we perceive our internal strength which The Duke and the MOD will be launching later this year after two years of development. The aim is to improve the understanding that good management of positive mental health should be a normal part of everyday life in the military and leading the way for the rest of society. Photo credit: PA, Getty, Matt Cardy
He then appeared hopeful that his son would always watch what he did, try to mimic his behavior, and hopefully, follow in his footsteps.
The prince then remarked that not only does he want to be a good role model for Archie, but wants to continue to inspire people around him and be inspired as well by regular people who have made good deeds their life’s work.
In honor of the brave men and women he encountered during his military career, Prince Harry created the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style sporting event for injured service members, to inspire and support the wounded.