The Meaningful Gift Prince Harry Will Pass On To Wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was given a meaningful gift to pass onto his wife Meghan Markle during a mentoring meeting set up in the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, the day after what would have been her 58th birthday.

The prince spoke at an event where he called for more mentors to help young people achieve their goals in their desired fields or just for assistance in dealing with any struggles they are experiencing. The first National Youth Mentoring Summit run by the Diana Award charity brought together young people, industry leaders, experts, business people, and government officials.

People Magazine reported that Prince Harry was gifted a lapis lazuli bracelet made by Afghan War widows in a partnership that hopes to foster hope and healing with American war widows. He planned on giving it to his wife Meghan Markle, reported the news outlet.

The prince did two tours of duty in the army and army air corps in Afghanistan during 2007-2008 and 2012-2013.

“It was such a lovely moment,” said Diana Hosford, the vice president of veterans’ families’ organization Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, to People Magazine.

Hosford said that she wanted to focus on honoring the life and service of a war hero rather than his death.

Harry was also given a “challenge coin” by Bonnie Carroll via a handshake. A challenge coin is an American military tradition meant to instill unit pride and reward hard work and excellence.

The prince spoke of his changed perspective on life during his appearance at the summit since becoming a father to Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor on May 6. He intends on continuing to set a good example for those around him in the spirit of setting a good example for his son.

“I’m struck by a few things today, most of which is the power of the invisible role model,” said the prince at the summit. “The person who may be sitting here today that doesn’t realize that someone looks up to them, that, for that person, you inspire them to be kinder, better, greater, more successful, more impactful.”

He then appeared hopeful that his son would always watch what he did, try to mimic his behavior, and hopefully, follow in his footsteps.

The prince then remarked that not only does he want to be a good role model for Archie, but wants to continue to inspire people around him and be inspired as well by regular people who have made good deeds their life’s work.

In honor of the brave men and women he encountered during his military career, Prince Harry created the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style sporting event for injured service members, to inspire and support the wounded.