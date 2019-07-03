Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Is Summer Becoming An Alcoholic?

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Summer is turning to alcohol to numb the pain recently, and she might be in danger of abusing the intoxicating substance.

No matter how much she tries to say she’s over Kyle (Michael Mealor), Summer (Hunter King) is still hurting from Kyle breaking his promise and dumping her almost as soon as Lola (Sasha Calle) woke up from her surgery. Summer had hoped to make Kyle fall for her during the one year they were supposed to stay married, but that never happened, and now Kyle is engaged to Lola even though Kyle and Summer aren’t legally divorced.

Many times recently, Summer has partied too hard, especially when it comes to Theo (Tyler Johnson) and their social media influencers for the Jabot Collective. Kyle has even accused her of being hungover at work several times, and he’s been right about some of those instances. According to SheKnows Soaps, Summer once has to have some coffee to get sober. It seems as if this type of thing is becoming a habit for the Newman granddaughter and given the problems her grandmother Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) with alcohol and addiction. Summer could be headed for a significant downward spiral.

Summer’s mom Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) disappeared right in the middle of Kyle and Lola’s engagement, which frustrated Summer. Sure, it wasn’t Phyllis’s fault since Kevin (Greg Rikaart) kidnapped her, but Summer doesn’t know that since Phyllis is keeping that under wraps for now. After Theo finally bails on Summer because Summer is so obsessed over Kyle and Lola’s situation, Phyllis ends up coming to Summer’s rescue. Summer tries to leave, but her stumbling gives away her drunken state. Summer tells Phyllis that the alcohol numbs her pain over Kyle’s betrayal.

Although she doesn’t have a house to take Summer to, Phyllis takes her daughter back to her suite at the Genoa City Athletic Club. In a drunken haze, Summer wants to send mean texts to Theo, and while she might not appreciate it at the moment, Phyllis stops her daughter from making a poor decision in her inebriated state. If she wants to, it’s possible Summer can turn things around with Theo when he returns from Austin.

Before Summer sleeps it off, Phyllis and Summer share a moment. Summer apologizes to Phyllis for being angry at her for leaving Genoa City when Summer was in such a vulnerable state. For her part, Phyllis promises to be there to take care of Summer. Of course, Phyllis could get caught up in Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) revenge plan, according to The Inquisitr, and thoughts of Summer may go right out the door.