‘Vikings’ Season 6: New Leaked Image Hints At Lagertha’s Fate

As fans wait for the premiere date to be announced on the final season of 'Vikings,' a shocking new image emerges of Lagertha.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses potential storylines for the upcoming Season 6 of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid the possibility of spoilers.

A newly leaked image of Lagertha, played by Katheryn Winnick, in History Channel’s Vikings has emerged that appears to seal the character’s fate in the upcoming final season, according to the Daily Express.

The image shows Lagertha laying on a funeral pyre, apparently deceased. Flames appear to be licking up the sides of the pyre. The image was originally posted to Reddit’s Vikings subreddit and it is unclear how the image was obtained. Although, it is posted with the address for a Brazilian YouTube channel across the image.

Assuming this new image is correct and not a Photoshopped image, fans are already speculating on how Lagertha will come to meet this fate.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Winnick has recently posted a new video featuring Lagertha to her Instagram account. In it, the suggestion is made that Lagertha will go up against King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) in the final season of Vikings.

While Harald could be the one to kill Lagertha, it is more likely that her death will come at the hands of one of the sons of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), as prophesized by the Seer (John Kavanagh).

Many fans believe Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh) will be the son that finally kills the famous shieldmaiden after being dedicated to her downfall since Lagertha killed his mother, Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland), in Season 4 of Vikings. However, many fans believe that this prediction is too obvious and point towards some of Ragnar’s other sons.

Hvitserk (Marco Oslo) is another favorite to be the son that disposes of Lagertha in Season 6 of Vikings.

“Hvitserk is around and he’s the wildcard, we know he’s gonna end up with Ivar, and the Seer told him he’d do something many failed to,” said Redditor harleyyquinade.

“Many people failed to kill Lagertha.”

Of course, there is also the wildcard of Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), another of Aslaug’s sons that appears much more compliant to Lagertha’s rule of Kattegat than Ivar and Hvitserk.

In addition, some fans of Vikings believe that Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), Lagertha’s own son to Ragnar, could be the one to finally kill her. This would be completely unexpected considering the relationship between Bjorn and Lagertha. However, some fans believe that it could be a mercy killing and would, therefore, still uphold the prophecy while maintaining a shocking twist.

However, fans will have to tune into the next season of Vikings to find out more about the potential death of Lagertha.

Vikings will return to History Channel with Season 6. As yet, no premiere date has been announced.