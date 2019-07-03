‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Chelsea And Nick Make A Date

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, July 2, brings a new living arrangement for Kyle and Lola as Celeste makes herself comfortable. Plus, Summer and Theo enjoy the carnival, Nick and Chelsea reconnect, Phyllis confronts Adam, and Chelsea’s husband arrives unexpectedly.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) found Nick (Joshua Morrow) in Chancellor Park. She apologized for hurting Nick, and then Chelsea thanked him for warning her about Adam (Mark Grossman). Later, Chelsea mentioned Christian, and Nick offered to let her see the little boy. Nick and Christian met up with Chelsea at the carnival, and Christian remembered Connor’s mommy.

After some fun and games, all three went to Nick’s house. They discussed sticking together to keep Adam from taking either Christian or Connor. Then, Chelsea told Nick about a bit about her husband Calvin (John Burke), and she revealed she won’t stay in Genoa City for long. When Nick asked Chelsea to dinner, she agreed to go that night.

Meanwhile, Summer (Hunter King) and Theo (Tyler Johnson) enjoyed some time together at the carnival, and Summer declared it the best Fourth of July ever. When Summer complained about Lola’s (Sasha Calle) upcoming wedding shower and said marriage isn’t for her, Theo reminded her that she married Kyle (Michael Mealor) not too long ago, but Summer said her marriage to Kyle was a complete mistake.

Loading...

At Dark Horse, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) confronted Adam about having Kevin (Greg Rikaart) kidnap her. Adam told Phyllis that her kidnapping was Kevin’s idea, but he wouldn’t tell her the reasons behind it other than Kevin thought Adam and Phyllis were dating. Then, Phyllis let Adam know that she planned a party for that evening at his penthouse, and when Adam left, Phyllis put together a guest list.

At his penthouse, Adam told Kevin to follow Chelsea and find out details about Connor’s summer camp. Kevin tried to decline, but Adam threatened to turn in Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Later, Adam answers the door, and it is Chelsea’s new husband, Calvin. According to The Inquisitr, Calvin will run into some trouble in Genoa City.

Finally, at Society, Kyle worried about meeting Lola’s mom, Celeste (Eva LaRue). Lola reassured Kyle that Celeste would love him. When Celeste showed up, they all got along well, but then, Celeste insisted on staying with Lola until the wedding, so Kyle got Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to help him remove his things from his and Lola’s apartment as quickly as possible. Although Kyle wanted to tell Celeste the truth about their living arrangements, Lola declined, so Kyle planned to stay at the pool house at the Abbott Mansion.