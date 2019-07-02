Ayesha Curry Shares Sweet Picture Celebrating Her Son Canon’s First Birthday

Ayesha Curry recently shared a photo of herself with her two daughters, Riley Curry and Ryan Curry, rocking matching pink lipstick for a girls’ night out. Today, Ayesha decided to share a photo of her third child, the youngest — Canon Curry. As E! News reports, Ayesha and her husband, Golden State Warriors basketball player Stephen Curry, welcomed Canon into the world last July. At the time, Ayesha shared a post on Instagram filling her followers in on the new addition to their family.

“My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us. Our beautiful baby boy Canon W. Jack Curry 7/2/2018. He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful.”

In the adorable photo she posted to commemorate his birthday, Ayesha shared a picture with herself, Stephen and Canon, all in a close-up shot. Ayesha is leaning in to kiss her son on one cheek, wearing a simple tee and some delicate jewellery. Her hair is pulled back and she appears to be wearing minimal makeup, if any.

Stephen is on the other side, giving his son a big kiss on the other cheek. Though the photo is cropped so closely you can’t see either of their full outfits, it’s visible that Stephen is shirtless at the very least.

And in the middle, of course, is Canon. You can see his tiny fist bunched up, and the hint of a tooth or two poking out of his gums. He seems to be enjoying himself in the shot, soaking in all that parental love.

Followers absolutely loved the picture of the sweet family, and it received over 205,000 likes in less than an hour.

Many followers took to the comments to express their surprise at just how quickly time was passing, sharing their disbelief that it had been a year already since his birth.

Loading...

One follower referenced Stephen’s career as a professional athlete in a comment, saying “bet he makes this same face and hand gesture when he sinks buckets as an adult.”

Many other followers simply wished Canon a happy birthday.

The comment section was full of positivity, but unfortunately that isn’t always the case. Earlier this year, as People reports, Ayesha shared a big group picture including Canon, and a few followers commented on his size, with one even adding a now-deleted comment that Ayesha should “portion control his food a bit.” The mom wasn’t about to put up with anyone body-shaming her 10-month-old (at the time) baby, and responded with a simple “no. Just no.”