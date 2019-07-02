Watch Brazil Vs. Argentina Copa America Semifinal Live Stream: Messi’s Quest For Argentina Trophy, Start Time

South American rivals Brazil and Argentina come head to head in the first semifinal of the 2019 Copa America, with much at stake for both teams.

The great Lionel Messi, at age 32, now stands two wins away from the first trophy of his career with his national team of Argentina — a trophy that would be Argentina’s first in any international competition in 26 years, per Al Jazeera — when he takes the field for the first semifinal of the 2019 Copa America tournament. But Messi finds a formidable obstacle standing in Argentina’s way because their opponent will be host nation Brazil, a heated rivalry known as the South American SuperClasico.

Brazil, however, will be under pressure of a different kind, as they, and their coach Tite, per ESPN, have faced criticism from fans and the Brazilian media for an uncharacteristically conservative still of play, and will hope to rekindle some excitement with a victory over Argentina in a match that will live stream from Belo Horizonte.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Brasília Time at the 64,000-seat Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto, better known as the Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil, on Wednesday, June 19.

Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 5 p.m. Pacific. Fans in Japan can catch the live stream starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Japan Standard Time. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set for 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, British Summer Time.

Brazil hammered Peru — who play in the second semifinal against defending Copa America champions Chile — by a 5-0 score in their final group stage game. But then the Seleção failed to score at all against a lightly regarded Paraguay team in their quarterfinal match, needing a penalty shootout win to advance, per Soccerway.

Messi’s Argentina also slogged through the group stage in unimpressive fashion, needing a 2-0 win over tournament invitee Qatar to get through to the knockout stage, per Goal.com. But a much more convincing 2-0 win over a highly competitive Venezuela side in the quarterfinals has La Albiceleste seen as favorites to the home their long-awaited 19th Copa America trophy.

