Gina Kirschenheiter Is Steering Clear Of Husband Matt After His Arrest, Staying In New York With Kids

When will Gina Kirschenheiter return to the O.C.?

Gina Kirschenheiter has fled her home in Southern California after her estranged husband Matt Kirschenheiter’s shocking arrest at the end of last month.

Ahead of next month’s premiere of the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina took herself and her three kids to the East Coast, where they will reportedly remain for the next several weeks. According to a new report, Gina wanted to be back in New York to visit her family and was spotted in the area with her friends.

“Gina is just glad that she as as far away from Matt as possible right now,” a source told Radar Online on July 2. “Gina is staying in New York with the kids until the hearing, and her parents are flying back with her. She has gotten so much support.”

While Kirschenheiter is said to be “staying strong for her children,” Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 3, she is also still “hurting” from the intense drama that occurred between her and Matt just days ago.

As Real Housewives of Orange County fans will recall, Matt was arrested in the wee hours of the morning on June 22 after allegedly hitting and choking the reality star, and shortly thereafter, Gina requested a restraining order against him for herself and her kids.

At the end of last month, The Blast shared details about the moments that led up to Matt’s arrest. In her police report, Gina accused Matt of ripping her bra off before hitting her with a pillow as she begged him to stop. Then, after he failed to put an end to his attack, Matt allegedly began hitting Gina with his open hand.

“When I tried to get up off of the couch, he threw me back down and began choking me. Then he started to hit me all over my body,” she recalled.

According to Gina, she attempted to escape to a neighbor’s house during the attack but Matt eventually dragged her back to the house, where the alleged attack continued.

Prior to Matt’s arrest, he and Gina had reportedly reconciled their marriage and decided to stay together. However, after his supposed attack, the mother of three has closed the door on their reunion and made a point to stay far from him.

To see more of Kirschenheiter and her co-stars, don’t miss the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 premiere on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.