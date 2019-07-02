‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, July 3: Steffy Calls Thomas Out

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, July 3 feature Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) calling her brother out for his despicable behavior. Of course, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) may express surprise and even innocence, but Steffy knows what her big brother is capable of.

Steffy was surprised by Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) behavior at the beach party they hosted recently. The usually mild-mannered Liam was the life of the party, much to everyone’s surprise. He turned up the music and wanted to dance with the women. At one stage, he even wanted to wake the kids up so that they could join in on the fun. Steffy, who is very easy-going, relaxed and just let Liam be.

However, Thomas used the situation to his advantage and was quick to point out Liam’s erratic behavior to Hope. He worsened the situation by telling Hope that it was possible that Liam always acted this way around Steffy because he was happier with her. Thomas even told Steffy, when they were alone together, that it was obvious that they were into each other. Steffy told Thomas to stop his innuendos before he left with an upset Hope. Of course, Liam played right into Thomas’ hands.

Thomas previously told Steffy that he wanted to break up Hope and Liam’s marriage. He opined that Liam belonged with her and the girls, and he even told Steffy that she still had feelings for Liam. However, now that Hope and Liam had their marriage annulled, he is still trying to keep them apart.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, tease that Steffy will blast Thomas. She will call him out for setting out to destroy Hope and Liam’s relationship. She thinks that Thomas should stop interfering in Hope and Liam’s lives and allow them to make their own decisions. Steffy may even call Thomas out for not giving Hope space so that she can recover after her annulment.

Thomas’ reaction to Steffy’s accusations may be an interesting one. In his twisted mind, he may be thinking that he is acting in her best interests. After all, Liam now lives with her under the same roof, and it seems as if they may be reuniting soon. Also, Thomas may also believe that he is protecting Steffy from having Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) taken away from her. The way that Thomas responds to Steffy’s argument may indicate his state of mind.

