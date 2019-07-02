Kate Gosselin Shares Funny Behind-The-Scenes Moment From ‘Kate Plus Date’

At this point, Kate Gosselin is a reality television veteran. Her life, and the lives of her children, have been documented for years. First the entire family starred on Jon and Kate Plus 8, then after Gosselin’s split from her husband, the show rebranded as simply Kate Plus 8.

Now that her children are becoming teenagers and requiring a bit less attention from her, Gosselin has decided to get back on the dating market. However, the reality television queen isn’t about to start dating like a regular person — she’s going to try to find her perfect match on television. Her new reality show, Kate Plus Date, premiere on June 10 and fans have already been buzzing about the show. As The Inquisitr reported, Gosselin ended up firing a matchmaker already.

The experience hasn’t been all bad, though. Gosselin has been sharing behind-the-scenes peeks from the show on Instagram, including a funny one she posted about yesterday.

In yesterday’s shot, she filled her fans in on the difficulties of logistics when you’re trying to film a date at a cozy spot. The shot is taken from inside a restaurant, and you can see two men in the window outside, staring in. As Gosselin explains in the caption, the men are actually sound guys on the show. Since the cafe Gosselin was in was so small, with little room for bulky sound gear, that was the only place her sound guys could be to capture what was necessary.

Gosselin was quick to clarify that the sound guys eventually did get the opportunity to warm up indoors, but it’s definitely a funny peek into what actually goes into filming. Though the requirements on reality television may not be as specific as for a scripted project, fans still need to be able to clearly see and hear all conversations. Depending on the filming location, that can take a bit of work, as she demonstrated with her shot.

Finding love may not be that easy for Gosselin, though. She spilled some intimate details on a recent episode of the show about the realities of her life, and why it may be tough for a potential partner to deal with, as Hollywood Life reports.

“You aren’t aware, nobody is aware, of really what my life entails. It scares a lot of people. A lot of babysitters, a lot of relatives, literally have walked away because it’s too much pressure. I know that there’s this part of my life that I’m unable to talk about.”

Gosselin’s daughter, Mady, also confessed on the episode that all the issues with her father have given Gosselin “trust issues.” However, Mady also had a bit of tough love for her mother.