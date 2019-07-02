Kate Gosselin Admits She Has ‘Trust Issues’ After Jon Gosselin Divorce, Reveals Her No. 1 Date Deal Breaker

The mom of eight admits she has not been in love since her divorce, or possibly ever.

Kate Gosselin does not want to revisit her painful past with ex-husband Jon Gosselin. The Kate Plus Date star refused to talk about her split from the father of her eight children when she met up with a new matchmaker on her new TLC reality show.

While Kate won’t talk about her 10-year marriage to Jon, the reality star admitted that her headline-making split has greatly affected the way she approaches new relationships, according to People.

After matchmaker Adam LoDolce told Kate that she “puts a barrier” around herself and doesn’t share anything that “may not be perfect,” Gosselin—who is mom to 15-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin, and 18-year-old twins Mady and Cara—admitted that there is a part of her life that she simply won’t talk about. Kate explained that there is so much gossip surrounding her “unpleasant” divorce that she is unable and unwilling to talk about it for the sake of her kids.

When Kate Gosselin divorced her husband Jon in 2009, there were rumors of infidelity. In an interview with Kate Plus Date producers, Mady Gosselin confirmed that her mom has developed “trust issues” since her divorce.

“Everything that she’s been through has really created a lot of trust issues,” Mady said.

LaDolce told Kate Gosselin that when she says that her past relationship is an off-limits topic, it alienates potential partners right off the bat. But Kate pointed to her bad divorce as why she remains guarded.

“It’s not a secret I went through a very public divorce. That wasn’t pleasant. I feel like for that very reason, I am very guarded, and I don’t tend to trust people. I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I certainly don’t want to rush into another relationship.”

Ten years after her divorce, Kate Gosselin also revealed that she has not been “burned” in love since splitting from her ex-husband because she hasn’t been in a relationship since then.

“I haven’t been in love ever since — well, like, at all.”

Gosselin used her grandparents as an example of what lifelong love should look like.

As for what she is definitely not looking for, meet Kate Gosselin’s worst date ever, New York City businessman, Andrew. During the awkward dinner portion of their Kate Plus Date date, Kate and Andrew had nothing to talk about and she eventually told him that they didn’t have a connection. But one of the things he did say turned out to be a major turnoff to her and a big no-no in the Gosselin house.

Kate Gosselin took to Instagram to note that Andrew said the “worst” thing anyone can ever say to her during their date. Andrew referred to Kate as a celebrity,” which she compared to nails on a chalkboard.

Kate Plus Date airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on TLC.