Kate Beckinsale’s Itty-Bitty Gym Look Gets Noticed: ‘My Dream Body’

Kate Beckinsale is turning heads. The 45-year-old has been papped flaunting her killer abs – as The Daily Mail reports on July 2, this actress isn’t above putting her fierce body on display. Photos obtained by the newspaper showed Kate hitting the gym in Los Angeles, California.

The Underworld star looked gorgeous in the West Coast sunshine. Kate had gone low-key in a trendy, sports-centric outfit. Her gray sweatpants were loose, but her black sports bra was the opposite. It was sending out the gym-honed physique the actress is now renowned for. Kate had paired her bra with a white one underneath. She was also photographed with and without a comfy-looking hoodie – photos of Kate wearing it showed the outerwear to be off-the-shoulder.

With her hair scraped into a bun and little in the way of makeup, the star looked carefree as she made her way through the city’s streets. Kate had, however, wisely opted for shades.

Fans responding to The Daily Mail‘s photos proved to have mixed reviews, but negativity seemed to be of the trolling nature. Those giving the star the thumbs-up were definitely noticing her great shape.

“My dream body,” one fan wrote.

“She works hard for that body. No signs of the middle-age spread. Gorgeous. No wonder she’s so hated” was another comment.

The remark suggesting that Beckinsale is disliked comes as somewhat bizarre – this popular starlet has a huge fanbase. Despite the somewhat-trolling closure, the user did appear to be sending out praise.

Kate is known to be a fitness fiend. Her Instagram updates regularly send fans footage of her grueling workouts. Last month, Kate took to the platform to showcase some impressive weightlifting. Her video (seen above) didn’t come without its humor, though. Kate had opted to squat over a toilet while holding a barbell. The update proved immensely popular. It currently sits at over 1.4 million views with a comments section filled with praise.

Loading...

Another fan responding to The Daily Mail‘s pictures today mentioned Kate looking “great.”

Kate doesn’t just send out workout vibes from her Instagram. Photos of her leaving her home to hit the gym are regular. Given that Kate is in her mid-40s, her dedication to fitness comes as impressive. This celebrity further makes headlines for her age-defying face. Many fans feel that Kate looks younger than her years. She joins youthful-looking celebrities such as 40-year-old Kourtney Kardashian and 50-year-old Jennifer Aniston.

Fans wishing to see more of Kate should follow her Instagram – she has 3.1 million followers.