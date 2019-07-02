‘DWTS’ Stars Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Celebrate Their Love With Surprise Second Wedding In Utah

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancers celebrated with all of their family members and childhood friends in the bride's hometown.

One wedding was not enough for Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson. The Dancing with the Stars pro dancers hosted a second wedding in Utah two months after they initially tied the knot in California, Us Weekly reports.

Chmerkovskiy, 33, and Johnson, 25, first wed in Rancho Palo Verdes in April in a star-studded ceremony that included many of their Dancing with the Stars costars. But the newlyweds opted for a second, surprise ceremony in Jenna’s Utah hometown. Dubbing the gala “Round 2,” the bride took to Instagram to post pictures from the surprise event that featured her in a second gorgeous white wedding gown—and her entire family all together for the first time in two years.

In addition to all 22 members of Jenna’s immediate family, the Dancing With the Stars dancer revealed that the entire Chmerkovskiy family made the trip out to Utah for the spinoff ceremony, and all of her neighbors and friends she grew up with were also in attendance. In her post, Jenna Johnson called her wedding re-do “indescribable.” The DWTS mirrorball champion also promised she will post more photos from the reception later this week.

Jenna Johnson has revealed a few details about her surprise second wedding. The gorgeous pro dancer sported long, flowing hair extensions and a white beaded, cap sleeve gown, while Val looked dapper in a black Brooks Brothers suit. Jenna tagged her wedding photos at the Riverside Country Club, which is located in Provo, Utah.

Johnson’s sister-in-law, Peta Murgatroyd, also posted a sweet photo with the bride to Instagram. While the DWTS pro dancers are dressed in formal wedding attire in the pic, Peta hinted that the festivities got way more casual later in the night.

Loading...

“The best part…we ended this day with a 12 am game of dodge ball, wet grassy feet and a lot of laughs!!!!”

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson’s first wedding was held at the lavish Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Johnson wore a long-sleeved Vera Wang dress with a sheer, high neck for the ceremony, according to E! News.

While their second wedding included mostly family and childhood friends, the couple’s first wedding guest list included many past Dancing With the Star contestants, including Nikki Bella, Candace Cameron Bure, and Alfonso Ribeiro, as well as Chmerkovskiy and Johnson’s former DWTS partners Rumer Willis, Laurie Hernandez, Ginger Zee, Normani Kordei, and Bachelor in Paradise fan favorite Joe Amabile, according to People. In addition, Johnson’s champion DWTS: Athletes partner, Adam Rippon, served as a “bridesman” in the wedding.