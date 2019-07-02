Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Launch His Own Reality Show Focused On His Sunday Services

Kanye West wants to get in on the reality show game. Radar Online reports that the rapper is currently creating a show based around his Sunday services that he hopes will air just before Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Kanye is legit trying to sell a show that is based on his Sunday sermons and he is trying to get Kim’s mother Kris on board to help launch it,” a source said. “[H]e’s been telling people that this has been his goal ever since he came up with the idea for Sunday services.”

Kanye has faced some serious backlash for his Sunday services – celeb-filled affairs that have been notoriously secretive. The problem isn’t the service itself but the fact that he has been cashing in on the events. During his first public Sunday service this Easter at Coachella, fans could buy pricey shirts, socks, and sweats featuring sayings like “Jesus Walks,” “Trust God,” and “Holy Spirit.”

The merch prompted some people to label Kanye the “Prophet of Profit” for trying to make some money on his faith. Things got so intense that Kris Jenner pushed Kanye to pull the clothing line to appease critics, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

While he may have backed off the merch, he is pushing the Sunday services. Kanye has appeared on the show promoting the concert, and wife Kim Kardashian has been promoting the services on her social media channels. But Kris is apparently skeptical about the reality show plan because it might look like Kanye is trying to cash in on God yet again.

Loading...

“Kris is having a hard time buying this and she knows that she is going to have a hard time selling it too,” the insider said. “Because Kanye’s show is religion-based, Kris does not know if she even wants to go there and she has told him this.”wor

Still, that hasn’t turned Kanye off of the project. The insider says that he is “determined” to make a profit on the Sunday services. The source added that he really wants to make the show happen, along with an album with gospel songs from the services and documentary related to the show.

Kanye is planning on releasing a documentary and album based on his Coachella Sunday service performance, much to the chagrin of critics who say that move is yet more proof that he wants to make a profit off his faith.