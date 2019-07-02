Jennifer Aniston & ‘Friends’ Cast Reportedly Worried About Matthew Perry After ‘Disheveled’ Appearance

Jennifer Aniston and her Friends co-stars are worried for Matthew Perry.

According to Radar Online, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow are all concerned about their former castmate after he was spotted out and about looking “disheveled.” In the past, he has battled with a number of issues, including substance abuse and depression, and now, fans and friends are fearful that the troubled actor is spiraling down the wrong path.

An insider close to the situation shared that Aniston and the rest of the cast are “desperately sad” to see Matthew in such a state of mind. This is also reportedly one of the reasons why the potential Friends reunion has not gotten off of the ground.

“Just because Jen isn’t super close to Matthew doesn’t mean she isn’t scared for him,” the insider said. “She’s tried making contact numerous times over the past few years, but he rarely returns calls and when he does it’s like talking to a different person.”

As The Inquisitr shared last month, Perry caused quite a stir when he was spotted out and about in New York City. It was the first time the 49-year-old had been photographed in public in the last two years. Photos showed the actor looking completely out of sorts as he walked the streets with a somber look on his face. Matthew’s clothes were stained and his fingers also appeared to be puffy during the outing. Zoomed-in photos also showed the actor’s nails looking long and yellow.

Matthew Perry speaks out after sparking concern with ‘disheveled appearance’https://t.co/pFzlbqHgwp pic.twitter.com/bSbsftnXRH — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) June 23, 2019

The troubling images quickly circulated around the internet, causing quite a stir for Perry. Many fans took to social media to express their concerned for the seemingly troubled star, and pleaded for the Friends cast to lend a helping hand to their pal.

“Dear @Courteneycox @DavidSchwimmer @LisaKudrow. This picture is honestly so disturbing for me to see. Please just pick up the phone and call @MatthewPerry to check if he’s ok. Now more than ever #mentalhealth of our friends is so important #friends #helpmatthew,” one user tweeted.

After the photos caused a buzz on social media and in the press, Perry caught wind of it and took the opportunity to clap back. As The Inquisitr shared, Matthew took to Twitter to respond to the claims that he was unwell.

“I’m getting a manicure this morning. That’s okay right? I mean it says man right in the word.”

Once the post went live on his page, it earned him a ton of attention, with many fans responding with Friends GIFs, and others genuinely expressing concern for the seemingly troubled star.