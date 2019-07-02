‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5, Episode 6 Preview: New Disasters Lurk While An ‘Old Friend’ Returns

As disaster looms, an 'old friend' might offer a solution to the group's woes.

Episode 6 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns to the main group as they face new challenges that could have disastrous results.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 dealt with Althea’s (Maggie Grace) abduction. Not seen since the Season 5 premiere episode, Althea was taken hostage after she tried to find out more about a dead man wearing strange black gear. Her group has continued to search for Althea but to no avail. However, the latest episode finally revealed her fate.

Abducted by Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon), Althea’s life was in danger as she had recorded the dead man, as well as the maps she found on his person. Episode 5 revealed that Isabelle belongs to a group that maintains it secrecy — at any cost. However, by the end of the episode, Althea had evaded certain death and returned to her group. When asked, Althea lied about her time apart from the group, opting to keep Isabelle’s group a secret from the others.

The synopsis for Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 reveals that the group will become the main focus again. According to Coming Soon, the synopsis (titled “The Little Prince”) is below.

“Facing impossible odds, Luciana and the group work together to tackle an impossible task while Morgan helps prevent disaster. Elsewhere, an old friend presents Sarah, Charlie, and Strand with a solution.”

The first part of the synopsis is quite vague, even though it alerts viewers to the fact that disaster is looming. The nature of this threat remains to be seen, though.

The second part of the Episode 6 synopsis is intriguing as it introduces the concept of an “old friend” potentially returning. While this could mean Dwight (Austin Amelio), who has just recently turned up in Fear the Walking Dead, it seems unlikely merely because he would be considered a new friend, not an old one. The potential is there that Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) could be the person mentioned here. However, while he is an old friend of Strand’s (Colman Domingo), Daniel is also a new friend to Sarah and Charlie. So, it seems like viewers will just have to wait until Sunday night to find out who this “old friend” really is.

Van Redin / AMC

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a new teaser video for Episode 6 reveals Morgan (Lennie James) trying to contact Grace (Karen David). Grace was last seen in Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Associated with the local nuclear power plant, Grace is now on the hunt to track down all of the radioactive undead in the area. The trailer shows Morgan trying to contact Grace, but viewers see Grace turning off her walkie-talkie before venturing into a closed off area.

In the clip, Morgan mentions that he has met some people that Grace might be interested in. At the moment, it is unclear who he is talking about but Fansided blog Undead Walking suggests that it might be the children rescued in a previous episode of Fear the Walking Dead. However, it is unclear as to why Grace would be interested in this group.

Another clip for Episode 6 has also been released by Skybound. This clip opens with Morgan giving the children a pep talk that seems to directly relate back to the looming disaster and impossible task hinted at in the synopsis for Episode 6.

The clip also shows the group attempting to repair the aircraft ruined in Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, when Strand saved Daniel from a group of the infected. This means that the group could be getting ready to make their return to the denim factory that they used to call home before Logan (Matt Frewer) took it over.

In addition, the Episode 6 clip also shows Dylan (Cooper Dodson) speaking to someone that is “far away” on the radio. As yet, it is unclear who this person is and whether they will end up helping matters or making them worse in the upcoming episode of Fear.

You can watch the full clip for Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 below.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on July 7 at 9 p.m.