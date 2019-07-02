Jenelle Evans And David Eason Back In Court On Monday, Leave With ‘New Evidence’

Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, were back in court Monday as they continue the battle to regain custody of their kids. Radar Online obtained video of the couple leaving the courthouse. In the past, the couple has ignored the questions posed to them by the individuals behind the cameras, but on Monday, David said a few words.

In the video, Jenelle is wearing dark pants paired with a blue floral pattern shirt. She wore a cream blazer over her shirt and completed the outfit with brown shoes. David wore tan pants with a light shirt and a white blazer.

When asked how the day went, David replied that he had “new evidence.” With him, he carried a stack of papers. The couple then got into their SUV and drove away.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle and David were reunited with their children over the weekend at a birthday party for Jenelle’s son Kaiser. The couple typically has only one hour of supervised visitation a week. However, they were able to visit with the kids at the birthday party. Despite everything that is going on, everyone reportedly “got along” while at the birthday party. A source talked to E! News about the birthday party.

“Jenelle, David, Nathan and Barbara were all on hand to celebrate Kaiser’s birthday. Oddly, everyone got along. Nathan invited Jenelle and David. The party was held at Nathan’s mom’s home. Barbara brought along Ensley and Jace. This was an unsupervised visit.”

Currently, Kaiser is in the care of his father, Nathan Griffith. Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, has custody of Jenelle’s oldest son Jace and is currently caring for Jenelle and David’s daughter Ensley. David’s daughter was also living with the couple but is currently in the care of her maternal grandmother.

Jenelle Evans shared her life with audiences on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. She was first introduced on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant where she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son. Her mother eventually gained custody of her son and still has custody of him to this day.

While Jenelle shared the ups and downs of her life on camera, MTV cut ties with her in May after an incident where David reportedly shot Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget. After the incident, the couple’s children were removed from their care and they have been in and out of court for the past couple of weeks while trying to regain custody of their children.