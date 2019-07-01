Lisa Rinna Faces Off With Camille Grammer Over ‘Mean Girl’ Allegations In ‘RHOBH’ Finale Sneak Peek

Rinna and Grammer will go head-to-head during Tuesday night's episode.

Lisa Rinna and Camille Grammer will be seen coming to blows during tomorrow night’s final episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9.

In Bravo TV‘s recently released sneak peek for the July 2 show, Grammer confronts Rinna at a party thrown by Kyle Richards. Right away, the two ladies engage in a heated war of words as they discussed the mean girl allegations that have been thrown around throughout the season.

“I did not come after you. I was honest with you,” Rinna said.

During last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna wanted to know why Grammer has supposedly been wishy-washy throughout Season 9, especially when it comes to her thoughts on Vanderpump. As fans will recall, Grammer told her cast members before her wedding that she was disappointed to see that Vanderpump had failed to fly to Hawaii, where the event was held. Then, days later, Rinna was seen reading a People magazine article in which she claimed to be completely understanding of Vanderpump’s decision to skip her ceremony.

While Rinna attempted to tell Grammer that she was simply being honest about her feelings toward her behavior, Grammer wasn’t receptive and suggested Rinna was “disgusting.”

“How disgusting are you?” Grammer fired back.

“You know what?” Rinna asked as the scene continued.

“So let’s figure out who the mean girl really is,” Grammer firmly replied.

Rinna and her co-stars have been fairly united throughout the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but when it comes to Grammer, she’s been on the outside of the group for the majority of the episodes. When it comes to her current relationship with them, it is unclear if she remained in touch with the ladies after filming the season.

Although Grammer didn’t appear to be on good terms with the ladies after filming the episodes, she did agree to appear at the taping of the reunion special, which was filmed early last month. Then, a short time after the taping, it was reported that Grammer had been put in the “hot seat” by her co-stars.

“Camille was in the hot seat,” an insider told Us Weekly magazine of her time at the taping. “The women were taking her to task.”

To see more of Rinna, Grammer, and their co-stars, don’t miss the Season 9 finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesday, July 2, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.