NeNe Leakes Reportedly Plans Massive Confrontation With ‘RHOA’ Stars Kenya Moore And Porsha Williams

NeNe Leakes is being forced to film with Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams, and she isn’t happy about it. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star reportedly doesn’t want to film with her long-time enemies, but since she is contractually obligated to, she plans to have a massive confrontation with them while the cameras are rolling.

According to Radar Online, NeNe, who is the show’s highest-paid star at a salary of $2.85 million for the latest season, fell out with her costar Porsha last season. Since then, there have been lawyers, cease-and-desist letters, and a whole lot of talking trash to each other.

Then there’s Kenya, who NeNe didn’t want to see back for another season. Producers originally kicked Kenya off the show when she kept her marriage a secret, but they brought her back for the next season, and NeNe isn’t having it.

Once source gave Radar the lowdown on the fallout. Reportedly, the Housewife OG plans to turn things around by staging a confrontation with the women on her terms.

“NeNe is going to film with a lot of the ladies in the second week of July,” the source said. “She’s ok filming with Eva [Marcille], Tanya [Sam], and Kandi [Burruss].”

But she isn’t cool filming with Kenya and Porsha.

“They are not friends,” the source said. “They are just work colleagues.”

To emphasize this fact, she is planning to film the confrontation between her and her costars.

“She wants to confront them on her own terms,” the insider said. “NeNe is going to decide when and where it will happen.”

Not only that, but the reality star plans to avoid them at all costs unless she is in front of the cameras.

“She doesn’t and won’t talk to either of them unless a camera is rolling,” the source said. “NeNe knows how high her stakes are.”

Loading...

Radar originally reported that NeNe is pulling in an astounding $2.85 million for her return for the 12th season of the show, the highest salary of any of the other women in any of the Housewives franchises, including Bethenny Frankel and Lisa Vanderpump.

The income jump has reportedly infuriated some of the other ladies on the show, who say that they think the highest-paid person in the series also happens to be the one doing the least amount of work. She has been facing tension with the rest of the cast after attacking a Bravo cameraman on the show who tried to film in her closet, forcing him to visit the hospital to treat a chipped tooth and potential head injury.