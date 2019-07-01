‘LPBW’s Audrey & Jeremy Roloff Expecting Baby No. 2

The Little People, Big World Roloff family is growing by one more! Audrey and Jeremy Roloff have just revealed that they are expecting their second child, and LPBW fans are thrilled.

Monday afternoon, Audrey shared an adorable post to her Instagram page revealing the big news. Roloff said that her second baby with husband Jeremy would be arriving in January, and she teased that daughter Ember is quite excited to become a big sister.

The trio of photos that Audrey shared in her post showed her cradling a bit of a baby bump as she and Jeremy posed. The Little People, Big World stars were holding ultrasound photos of the baby and their daughter, Ember, everybody with huge smiles on their faces.

At almost the exact same time as Audrey’s post, Jeremy revealed the baby news on his Instagram page, too. While the first two photos he shared were in Audrey’s post as well, the third was a different, and sweet, one showing Ember holding the ultrasound photos as her mom and dad looked down at her.

Fans of the Roloffs went wild over these baby announcement posts. Jeremy and Audrey chose to leave Little People, Big World prior to the current season, but they still share plenty of updates with their supporters via social media. Jeremy has more than 730,000 followers on his page, and in less than 45 minutes, nearly 44,000 had liked his post.

Audrey has 1 million Instagram followers, and they were equally as thrilled by this pregnancy announcement. Almost 80,000 fans liked her post within the first 45 minutes it was live on the social media site. Between the two Roloff pages, more than 3,300 people commented with their hearty congratulations for the LPBW stars.

Little People, Big World fans may not be entirely shocked by this pregnancy announcement. Jeremy’s twin brother Zach is also expecting his second child with wife Tori, so seeing the two ladies go through their pregnancies together echoes what happened with their first pregnancies.

Ember was born in September 2017, and Tori and Zach’s son Jackson was born in May 2017. Now, it looks as if these new Roloff babies will have about the same age gap. Tori and Zach are set to welcome a baby girl in November.

Audrey and Jeremy did not reveal their second baby’s gender in this big announcement, but that will likely come not too far down the road. Little People, Big World fans know that Jackson and Ember are extremely close to one another, and it seems certain that these two new Roloff babies will be close, too.

Congratulations to Ember, Audrey, and Jeremy Roloff on the impending arrival of another baby! Little People, Big World fans cannot wait to follow along as the LPBW stars share updates via social media as the pregnancy progresses.