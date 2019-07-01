Learn Gizmo’s Origin Story In New Animated Series Called ‘Gremlins: Secrets Of The Mogwai’

We are finally getting some more 'Gremlins' after a very long time.

At long last, fans of the Gremlins franchise are going to get more of their favorite adorable and frightening creatures, and it will be in animated form. Back in February, WarnerMedia revealed that they were developing a Gremlins animated series for their streaming service. Ever since that announcement, there has been radio silence, and it has been rather upsetting, but that is no longer the case.

Variety is reporting that the animated series is going to be called Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai and it is a 10-episode order. The series is going to be set in Shanghai in the 1920s and tell the story of a 10-year-old Sam Wing as he met a young Mogwai by the name of Gizmo.

WarnerMedia did release a bit more on the plot for the upcoming series.

“Along with a teenage street thief named Elle, Sam and Gizmo take a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering, and sometimes battling, colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.”

Tze Chun is going to write the animated Gremlins series and serve as the co-executive producer. Amblin Television’s Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank will executive produce along with Sam Register. Dan Krall will serve as the supervising producer with Brendan Hay also co-executive producing.

The very first Gremlins movie was directed by Joe Dante and written by Chris Columbus for its 1984 release. It brought in $153.08 million at the box office, which was a huge success, especially for the early ’80s and considering a budget of just $11 million.

Dante came back for the sequel in 1990, which was called Gremlins 2: The New Batch, but it wasn’t nearly as successful. It only brought in $41.48 million at the box office, and that could be why there has never been anything more from the franchise.

In Gremlins, struggling inventor Randall Peltzer visits an antique store in Chinatown where he purchases a unique “pet” for his son Billy. After bringing Gizmo home, Randall warns Billy of the three rules that must always be followed with all Mogwai.

They hate bright lights, but sunlight will kill them.

Keep them away from water — don’t give them any water to drink, and whatever you do, don’t give them a bath.

Don’t ever feed them after midnight.

While Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is going to be an animated series about Gizmo’s origin, one has to wonder if the green and scaly Gremlins will also make an appearance. There has been no release date yet set for this new series, but for fans, it can’t come soon enough.