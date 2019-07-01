Brittany Cartwright Was ‘Calm And Relaxed’ During Kentucky Wedding To Jax Taylor

Get new details about their wedding.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor got married in Kentucky on Saturday, June 29 and throughout their big day, Cartwright was reportedly “calm and relaxed.”

According to a report from Hollywood Life on July 1, there was a ton of love between Cartwright and Taylor during their wedding and the events that followed. When it came to their wedding ceremony, which took place outside at The Kentucky Castle, it was described as “romantic.”

“Brittany was just beaming. She was very calm and relaxed and had a smile on her face the whole time,” a guest told the outlet.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may have noticed, a number of members of the cast stayed at The Kentucky Castle with Taylor and Cartwright in the days leading up to their wedding and many of them posted images and video footage from the venue. Then, after the wedding and the reception that followed, the guests remained on the premises for a night of partying.

“The party went until the wee hours of the morning with a lot of people even changing into their pajamas to continue the dance party. All in all, it was a perfect day,” the insider added.

Cartwright and Taylor began planning their wedding shortly after becoming engaged last June.

Taylor and Cartwright have been generous in terms of sharing photos. However, when it comes to their actual “I do’s,” fans of Vanderpump Rules will have to wait and see the emotional moment on the show.

Fans will also get to see the emotional speeches made by the Best Men, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, as well as Katie Maloney’s Matron of Honor speech.

Throughout the past three seasons of Vanderpump Rules, Taylor and Cartwright have showcased the ups and downs of their relationship, including his shocking Season 6 betrayal of sleeping with their ex-co-star, Faith Stowers. As fans will recall, Taylor admitted to cheating on Cartwright during an early episode of the season and later decided to call it quits with her. Then, in late 2017, before filming the Season 6 reunion special, Taylor and Cartwright got back together and became engaged just months later.

While Taylor’s late father, who passed away after his reconciliation with Cartwright, was not in attendance at his wedding, Taylor honored him by placing a photo of him on a set in the front row at their wedding ceremony.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 will air on Bravo TV later this year.