‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Reveals She Might Be Pregnant, Wasn’t On Birth Control In New Clip

Could Amber Portwood be pregnant again? That’s what it looks like on a clip from the new episode of Teen Mom OG. In the new clip released by the Teen Mom OG Twitter account on Monday, Amber and James have a birthday party for their son and Amber breaks the news.

In the clip, Amber’s ex Gary Shirley and his wife Kristina are in attendance at the party along with Amber and Gary’s daughter Leah, Gary and Kristina’s daughter, and Amber’s mom. Gary asks Amber about her house and she reveals that both James and Leah have their own rooms at Amber’s house. She then reveals she might be pregnant again. Everyone seems shocked and Kristina asks Amber if she was on birth control. Shockingly, Amber says she wasn’t. At the end of the clip, Amber and her boyfriend Andrew share a kiss.

Amber is the mother of two kids, 10-year-old Leah and 1-year-old James. She hasn’t revealed if she and Andrew plan on having more kids.

Audiences were introduced to Amber on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. During the episode, she and Gary learned they were expecting their daughter, Leah. The couple’s relationship didn’t work out and the two moved on from one another. Amber’s life spiraled downward and she ended up spending some time in prison. Following her release, she worked hard to turn her life around and has done a great job.

Amber met Andrew in 2017 and shortly after they revealed they were dating, the couple announced they were expecting a baby together. They welcomed their son James in May 2018.

Fans may be shocked to see how well Amber and Gary are getting along considering their tumultuous past. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Amber revealed that Gary is like “part of the family” to E! News.

“Honestly, it’s really good. It’s like he’s just part of the family. I think when I started looking at him like that, it really made things easier. He was the same. He had to look at me that way too and now we’re always in each other’s lives because of Leah. And we take vacations together. We’re going to take another one soon.”

Amber has been sharing her life on Teen Mom OG for nearly a decade along with Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell, who also appear on the show. Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of the show Monday nights on MTV.