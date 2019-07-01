Lisa Vanderpump Returns To ‘RHOBH’ For The Season 9 Finale, Says She ‘Stupidly’ Trusted Kyle Richards

Lisa Vanderpump filmed scenes for 'RHOBH' Season 9 in Las Vegas.

Lisa Vanderpump will be seen on the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after quitting the show last month.

While Vanderpump will not be featured on any further seasons of the series, she did film with her co-star Camille Grammer earlier this year as she and her husband, Ken Todd, opened their newest restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

In a sneak peek at the July 2 episode, Vanderpump and Grammer are seen chatting about her falling out with Kyle Richards in their hotel room.

“I’m sorry about you and Kyle,” Grammer tells Vanderpump.

“If you love somebody, you trust them… stupidly over the years, always,” she replies.

As fans may have seen, Grammer shared a number of photos from her trip to Las Vegas with Vanderpump, which included a number of images taken inside of her stunning new venue. However, after their outing, it appears the women had a falling out over something that was said on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Several weeks ago, while enjoying a cast dinner with the rest of the ladies on the show, Grammer took aim at Vanderpump’s teeth by suggesting they were a mess before she had them redone. She also commented on Vanderpump’s gums before offering a series of apologies on Twitter.

During an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this year, Vanderpump and Richards engaged in a screaming match at Vanderpump’s Beverly Hills home, which resulted in Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, getting in Richards’ face and kicking her out of the home. Since then, the ladies have been completely estranged and at the beginning of June, Vanderpump confirmed she would not be reuniting with her co-stars at the Season 9 reunion, nor would she be returning to the show for Season 10.

Days after leaving the series, Vanderpump explained her decision to walk away from the show to Extra TV.

“The last year was a very negative year for me. They have had their resolution. I just had a horrible time with the show and the women. It was a very sad time in my life and it wasn’t made any better,” she explained

While Vanderpump will no longer be filming scenes for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she will continue to be featured on her spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, which is based around the staff of her West Hollywood restaurant, SUR.

To see the last of Vanderpump on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, don’t miss the Season 9 finale episode, which airs Tuesday, July 2 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.