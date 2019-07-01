Selena Gomez’s Mom Defends Taylor Swift Amid Drama With Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber

Gomez's mother says she wishes she could give the 'You Need To Calm Down' singer a 'big hug' after Swift spoke out yesterday against Braun.

Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, took to Instagram late Sunday to show support for her daughter’s longtime friend, Taylor Swift.

“I wish I could give you a big hug right now,” Teefey wrote. “Thank you for speaking out about this and teaching future young artist about protecting themselves. I don’t understand the pleasure of power plays to simply hurt people! To deny you the option to own your blood, sweat and tears, especially as a young women who shared growing up in front of the world, is heartbreaking!”

As The Inquistr reported, Swift penned a letter to fans on her Tumblr page Sunday, writing she was “grossed out” about the sale of her former record company Big Machine Records to music manager Scooter Braun. The sale of Big Machine Records includes the original copies of all of Swift’s six released albums.

Teefey continued on with her post, and called out Scooter’s wife, Yael Cohen Braun, suggesting the two could meet to discuss the situation.

“@yael I would love to have a mom to mom meeting in private, drink some tea and have some real talk!! XO”

Swift has found similar support from other artists in the music industry, including Halsey who tweeted support for the “Shake It Off” singer. Longtime collaborator and friend Todrick Hall, who served as co-executive producer for Swift’s latest music video for her song “You Need To Calm Down,” tweeted that he supported Swift and called Braun homophobic.

It hasn’t been all positive news for Swift since her letter, though. Cohen Braun wrote a lengthy Instagram post defending her husband.

“He’s a manager, not God,” Cohen Braun wrote. “He cannot control the actions of other humans, even ones he manages. Don’t blame him because Kim caught you in a lie, it’s embarrassing, I know—but adults own up to their mistakes. We learn and grow from them, we don’t divert blame and blur the lines of reality to suit our needs.”

Fellow pop singer Demi Lovato also took to her Instagram story to support Braun.

“I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them. He’s a good man. Personally, I’m grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is.”

The situation might hit close to home for Swift’s squad member, as she called out Gomez’s ex, Justin Bieber, for bullying her in 2016 during her infamous public feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. While Gomez has not chimed in, Bieber responded Sunday to Swift’s allegations he bullied her, saying he was sorry for making an Instagram post about the feud at the time but said he thought Swift’s letter went too far.

Gomez and Bieber have had an on-again/off-again relationship since they first announced being an item in February 2011. Although they were seen together in 2018, the couple allegedly decided to “take a breather” on their longtime romance in March, according to People. Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin in September 2018, according to The Inquisitr.

In June, Gomez deleted the last remaining photo of the “I Don’t Care” singer from her Instagram feed. A previous report from The Inquisitr noted that it was a photo celebrating Bieber’s birthday in March prior to the couple’s most recent breakup.

According to previous reports, Gomez and Teefey have at times had a strained relationship – especially when it comes to her romance with Bieber.